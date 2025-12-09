Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Marbella Lake

Marbella Lake, a private modern development at the heart of Golf Valley, in Nueva Andalucía, just 5 kilometres from Puerto Banús. This new development comprises 98 apartments distributed throughout several three storey buildings in contemporary Mediterranean style. The 2 and 3 bedroom apartments and the wonderful penthouses and duplex homes are surrounded by carefully landscaped gardens and four communal pools. The Marbella Lake project has been designed to ensure that all of the homes enjoy impressive panoramic views from the generously sized terraces and living rooms. Architecture in the communal areas at Marbella Lake is inspired by the “Boho Chic” and “Country Chic” aesthetic concepts where natural materials and colours are combined to blend into the local scenery in a balanced way, favouring a relaxed ambience and an escape to peaceful surroundings. The homes will be delivered fully equipped with top quality branded finishings and ready to move in. Each home also has a storage room and garage parking space. Work is due to commence during the first quarter of 2021 and the homes will be handed over during the third quarter of 2023.