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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Nacare

Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$2,84M
;
20
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ID: 39546
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 465533802
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasteczko
    Estepona
  • Adres
    Calle Teniente Riera

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
A private collection of 20 beachfront residences in Estepona A unique residential project where light, tranquility, and contemporary elegance elevate your life. Discover different types of three- and four-bedroom homes for an unparalleled living experience. Architecture that doesn't compete with the landscape but rather blends seamlessly into the horizon. Just steps from the sea, in the heart of Estepona. The perfect balance between privacy and connection to the vibrant life of the Costa del Sol. Premium services and exclusive experiences reserved just for you. A life surrounded by comfort where everything is within easy reach, without worries. Carefully designed spaces that guarantee comfort and privacy, with large terraces to enjoy moments outdoors and breathtaking views of the landscape. South-facing apartments with cross ventilation Open-plan concept with integrated terraces Private parking spaces with direct access Common areas designed to complement the natural rhythm of life, along with 24/7 support and services that simplify daily living for those who value their time above all else. Located in the most authentic area of ​​the Costa del Sol, Nacaré is a blend of nature and city. An enclave connected to the culture, gastronomy, and cutting-edge lifestyle of Estepona.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Estepona, Hiszpania
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
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