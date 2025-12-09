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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa ALHAMA de La Reserva

San Roque, Hiszpania
od
$3,41M
;
5
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ID: 39152
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 63631215
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Campo de Gibraltar
  • Miasteczko
    San Roque

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
This villa is located in Sotogrande, one of the most exclusive residential enclaves in Southern Europe, where privacy, security, and a close connection to nature come together in perfect harmony. Surrounded by expansive green spaces, with unobstructed views of the Mediterranean Sea and the rolling landscape of world-class golf courses, this location offers a sophisticated and tranquil lifestyle, deeply connected to its surroundings. Its proximity to prestigious golf clubs, polo facilities, a beach club, and high-end lifestyle amenities makes this location a truly unique destination for those seeking excellence and discretion. This villa sits on a 2,700 m² lot, with a total built area of 479 m² spread over two floors, comprising a total of 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a half-bath. The villa is conceived as a private retreat where architecture, landscaping, and light come together naturally. The spaces open up to the outdoors, allowing views, fresh air, and natural light to become part of everyday life. A home designed to enjoy time, space, and tranquility. The villa is arranged on two staggered levels that gently adapt to the natural topography, creating a sense of lightness, balance, and harmony. The main living area opens completely to the outdoors through expansive glass surfaces, seamlessly connecting the interior spaces with generous terraces and a striking cantilevered infinity pool, designed as the home’s signature feature. The design combines clean lines and pure geometries with carefully selected natural materials. The pergolas with exposed beams reinterpret Mediterranean tradition through a contemporary lens, creating outdoor spaces designed to be enjoyed year-round. On the lower level, the more private areas blend with the garden through large windows, reinforcing the continuity between the interior and exterior while enhancing the connection with nature. The architectural composition—defined by balanced volumes, cantilevered planes, and the interplay of light and shadow—lends character and dynamism to the façade, while the cantilevered infinity pool serves as a sculptural element that frames the views and defines the villa’s identity.

Lokalizacja na mapie

San Roque, Hiszpania
Rekreacja

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Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa ALHAMA de La Reserva
San Roque, Hiszpania
od
$3,41M
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