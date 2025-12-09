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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Europa 21

Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$1,66M
;
6
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ID: 39269
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 1974522861
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Wioska
    Mijas
  • Adres
    Calle Campo Europa de Cala Golf, 5

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
Located in the exclusive residential area of ‘La Cala Golf’ in Mijas Costa, this property presents itself as a masterpiece of modern and elegant design, surrounded by a natural environment that stands out for its serenity and Mediterranean beauty. This stunning villa is immersed in a privileged setting, surrounded by three magnificent 18-hole golf courses, offering its residents uninterrupted views of untouched nature and the impeccable green landscapes of the countryside. The villa's location is perfect for golf lovers looking to enjoy a relaxed and exclusive lifestyle, while benefiting from all the amenities offered by one of the best residential areas on the Costa del Sol. The villa has been designed to maximise the modern living experience, combining contemporary architectural design with an open and fluid distribution of spaces. From the outset, the spaciousness of the plot offers a sense of freedom and comfort, providing the perfect setting for a tranquil life surrounded by nature. The villa has four spacious bedrooms, each designed to offer maximum comfort, light and tranquillity. The three main bedrooms are accompanied by three modern style bathrooms, reflecting a minimalist and elegant design, with high quality materials. The bathrooms, like the rest of the house, are geared towards maximising functionality without sacrificing aesthetics, offering a relaxing and luxurious environment. One of the jewels of the villa is its fully equipped kitchen, which features SIEMENS appliances, ensuring the best quality and efficiency for day-to-day living. The kitchen, with its contemporary design, integrates seamlessly with the communal areas, creating an open and welcoming space ideal for modern living and entertaining friends and family. The outdoor area is equally impressive, with a spectacular infinity pool that stretches towards the horizon, merging with the panoramic views of the golf course and surrounding nature. This outdoor space is complemented by a spacious porch, ideal for enjoying outdoor gatherings or simply relaxing in an atmosphere of peace and privacy. It is equipped with underfloor heating, which guarantees a warm and comfortable environment at any time of the year. This feature, coupled with the property's energy efficiency, ensures that residents can enjoy a cosy home during the colder months without sacrificing the elegance and modern style that defines the villa. Security is a priority in this luxury residential development, which is why the property has a 24-hour surveillance system, offering peace of mind and absolute privacy to its residents. There is ample parking for three vehicles, with an open garage ensuring that the owners and their guests always have plenty of space to park comfortably. In short, an exceptional property that combines modern design, luxury and comfort, all in a dream setting on the Costa del Sol.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Mijas, Hiszpania
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Europa 21
Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$1,66M
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