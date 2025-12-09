Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Lavanda Villas

Exclusive property development of 30 semi-detached villas, located in the charming neighbourhood of El Limonar, in Vélez-Málaga. This gated residential complex has been designed with the comfort and well-being of families in mind, offering a peaceful and safe environment where you can enjoy every moment in a space that combines modernity with the natural beauty of the Costa del Sol. Upon entering your new home, you will be greeted by a spacious and bright open-plan ground floor, a space designed for daytime use so that each member of the family can enjoy their time in their own way. With over 35 m², this area includes a modern open-plan kitchen with plenty of storage space, perfect for food lovers, a guest toilet for added convenience, and a terrace that extends into a beautiful private garden, ideal for enjoying the pleasant temperatures of southern Spain. Going up to the first floor, you will find the sleeping area. Here there are three bedrooms, each with large built-in wardrobes providing all the storage you need. The master bedroom is a true retreat, with a separate dressing room and en-suite bathroom, designed to offer you privacy and comfort in your daily routine. The other two bedrooms share a full bathroom, equipped with high-quality finishes. In the basement, you will discover an additional space that can be adapted to your needs. This versatile area can be converted into a play area for the little ones, a home office, a study room for students, or any other use you can imagine.