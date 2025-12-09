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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Australy Aures II

Resinera Voladilla, Hiszpania
od
$750,849
;
13
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ID: 39292
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 251235183
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasteczko
    Estepona
  • Wioska
    Resinera Voladilla

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
New development in the area of Selwo in Estepona, you will feel proud of your new home even before entering it. An enclosed space inside which you will enjoy areas where you can share unforgettable moments with the ones you love the most. Homes with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms, with sea views, 3 minutes from the beach. It has exclusive access for residents of the Social Club, as well as garden areas and swimming pool in an enclosed perimeter. Another of its services is the multipurpose common room, space for bicycles, accessibility by ramps, access gate, perimeter video surveillance system, indoor heated pool, gym, saunas, gastrobar. You can customize various aspects of your new home and choose between different types of environments according to your tastes, improve the qualities and finishes and even equip your terrace on the solarium floor. Other attributes of the development such as Private Pool, Children's Pool, Gym, Social Club (Multipurpose room with projector, Fitness Room, Sauna, Solarium). A project of maximum exclusivity located above the Selwo Park in Estepona with spacious homes that provide wonderful views and common areas to share unforgettable moments with the ones you love the most.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Resinera Voladilla, Hiszpania
Opieka zdrowotna
Jedzenie i picie

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Australy Aures II
Resinera Voladilla, Hiszpania
od
$750,849
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