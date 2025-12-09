Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Rayos del Sol Apartments

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Discover a new residential complex in a beautiful location in Mijas, Spain, where only 36 apartments are available, ensuring an atmosphere of privacy and tranquility.
Each apartment offers stunning sea views. The infrastructure of this urbanization is designed to provide everything necessary for comfortable living: it includes a secure area, natural and landscape design, and swimming pools for both adults and children. Additionally, there is a gym with panoramic views, a golf course, a pétanque area, and a children's playground equipped with games for the little ones.
All apartments come with fully equipped kitchens featuring high-quality appliances, a breakfast bar, and a washing machine already installed. The bathrooms are also equipped with modern fixtures and quality bathtubs.
The master bedroom includes an en-suite bathroom, and all bedrooms have fitted wardrobes. The floors, walls, and ceilings integrate perfectly with the surrounding environment.
Relax in an atmosphere of absolute tranquility, as the apartment area where this urbanization is located is set apart from urban life and has constant 24-hour surveillance.
The complex is situated just 700 meters from the coast, near the promenade, surrounded by an excellent selection of restaurants, shopping centers, marinas, and some of the best golf courses in the world.
Lokalizacja na mapie
Mijas, Hiszpania
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Rekreacja
Kalkulator hipoteczny
Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
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Uwaga!!! Zmieniłeś parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość.
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