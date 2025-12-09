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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa IDYLLIC 1

Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$790,667
;
10
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ID: 39132
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 618137105
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasteczko
    Estepona
  • Adres
    Calle Ponce de Leon

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
Discover an exclusive development in one of the most privileged areas of Estepona. This private residential complex is home to 38 homes, including flats, penthouses and ground floors with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms, designed with functional layouts, top quality finishes and exceptional care in every detail to suit your needs. Immerse yourself in spaces dedicated to wellness and relaxation, with yoga areas and a spa equipped with Turkish bath, jacuzzi and sauna. Enjoy a fully equipped indoor gym, a modern coworking space, multimedia areas, play areas and spectacular swimming pools surrounded by lush gardens. Each facility has been conceived to offer an unparalleled experience, guaranteeing comfort and exclusivity. Located in the prestigious area of Arroyo Enmedio, in the charming town of Estepona, this enclave combines the tranquillity of its natural surroundings with the proximity of the beach, just 800 metres away. Its excellent connection to essential services such as shopping centres, restaurants, schools and more than seven golf courses within a 7 km radius makes it an unbeatable choice. In addition, the proximity to the A-7 motorway allows easy access to Marbella and Malaga airport, providing the opportunity to enjoy the Mediterranean lifestyle without sacrificing connectivity. The spacious communal areas have been designed to offer a boutique resort experience, with landscaped gardens, saline chlorinated swimming pools, solarium, relaxation and picnic areas, as well as spaces for entertaining and socialising. Large windows flood every room with natural light, creating cosy atmospheres and a unique connection with the surroundings. A home where serenity and modernity merge to fully enjoy life.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Estepona, Hiszpania
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa IDYLLIC 1
Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$790,667
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Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
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