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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Celestia Homes

Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$329,918
;
9
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ID: 39089
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 7864040
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasteczko
    Estepona
  • Adres
    Calle Pedro de Valdivia

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
New residential development located in the western part of Estepona, just a few kilometers from the town center and next to the peaceful neighborhood of Arroyo Enmedio, an area renowned for its proximity to the serene and expansive beaches of Arroyo Vaquero. Surrounded by mountains and overlooking the stunning sea, Estepona is a place where luxury and tranquility meet. At the heart of the development is a large outdoor swimming pool, perfect for cooling off on sunny days or simply enjoying moments of relaxation by the water. Its central location not only provides a natural meeting point but also contributes to the visual harmony of the surroundings, creating a space that invites enjoyment and tranquility. For the more active, the fully equipped gym, also located by the pool, offers the convenience of working out and releasing daily stress. All units have been designed for those seeking a home that combines luxury and functionality. The spacious rooms are carefully laid out to offer comfort and versatility, making every corner a perfect place to relax and enjoy. Its strategic orientation ensures that all homes take full advantage of natural light and breathtaking open sea views. The high-quality materials selected for each unit reinforce its exclusive character. Large-format porcelain tiles not only provide elegance but also durability and ease of maintenance, ideal for everyday living. Large windows, in addition to offering panoramic views, allow natural light to flood the interiors throughout the day, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere perfectly suited to any occasion. The lifestyle in this community extends outdoors thanks to its generous terraces and solariums.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Estepona, Hiszpania
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
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Koszt nieruchomości
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Stopa procentowa
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Stopa procentowa
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Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
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Płatność miesięczna
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Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Celestia Homes
Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$329,918
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Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
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