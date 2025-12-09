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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Carat Phase 2

Benalmadena, Hiszpania
od
$1,05M
;
16
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 39122
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 1373445057
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Wioska
    Benalmadena

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
New development located in the heart of Reserva del Higuerón. It is ideally located between the Costa del Sol’s most popular cities: Malaga, the capital, and Marbella, an international benchmark for luxury. With an excellent communication network, it is just a 10 minute drive from Malaga International Airport. The first two blocks face East. These two blocks consist of 78 homes that are arranged one above the other so as not to interfere with the views. The other two blocks are South facing. From the careful design of the main entrance to the smallest detail of each individual space, the descending pathway displays the distinctiveness and character that makes this project a truly unique and exclusive development. One of the characteristics that defines this project is its amenities. Scenic routes through green areas connect the different phases and large communal spaces. These communal spaces will be located on an entire floor of the first block. Here you will find the co-working area, pilates room, gym area, sauna, Turkish bath, massage room, heated pool area, multipurpose room, bar with outdoor terrace and a covered relaxation area next to the main pool with 110m2 of water surface. A solarium area will be located next to the main pool on a lower level for owners to enjoy the sun.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Benalmadena, Hiszpania
Jedzenie i picie
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Finanse

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
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