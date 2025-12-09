  1. Realting.com
  2. Hiszpania
  3. Casares
  4. Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Tailor Made Villa in Casares

Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Tailor Made Villa in Casares

Casares, Hiszpania
od
$2,04M
;
7
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 39418
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 2122865308
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Wioska
    Casares

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
We present exclusive, energy-efficient, sustainably designed detached villas in a prime location next to the prestigious Casares golf course. Their contemporary designs combine elegance, functionality, and comfort with the highest quality materials and finishes. These modern, single-story properties offer 200 m² of floor space, spacious terraces, and a generous covered private parking area. Large, energy-efficient windows fill the interior with natural light and allow you to enjoy the stunning views of the golf course and the natural surroundings. Main features: - Contemporary single-story design. - Spacious open-plan living/dining room. - 4 bright bedrooms with direct access to the terrace. - 3 elegant bathrooms with top-quality finishes. - Fully equipped modern kitchen. - Landscaped garden with private pool. - Large terrace ideal for relaxation or outdoor entertainment. - Covered private parking area. - Open-plan basement with multiple possibilities (gym, cinema, wine cellar, games room, etc.). Surroundings and location: The villas are located in a privileged natural setting, surrounded by tranquility and beauty, just 1.7 km from golden sandy beaches and a short distance from the Casares Costa Golf Club. Nearby, you can enjoy hiking, cycling, and all the luxuries of the Hotel Finca Cortesín, considered one of the best on the Costa del Sol. In addition, they are just a few minutes' drive from Estepona and the La Duquesa marina, with a wide range of gastronomic, cultural, and leisure options.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Casares, Hiszpania
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Finanse

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmieniłeś parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
Podobne kompleksy
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Baviera Golf Fase III
Torre del Mar, Hiszpania
od
$310,692
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Karina
San Pedro Alcantara, Hiszpania
od
$9,10M
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Mare Fase II
San Pedro Alcantara, Hiszpania
od
$1,56M
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Aby Middle
Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$375,424
Apartamentowiec Umeblowane Apartamenty z Widokiem na Morze w Pilar de la Horadada
Pilar de la Horadada, Hiszpania
od
$427,825
Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Tailor Made Villa in Casares
Casares, Hiszpania
od
$2,04M
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte
Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
Powrót do Zostawić wniosek
Inne kompleksy
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Nagüeles 19
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Nagüeles 19
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Nagüeles 19
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Nagüeles 19
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Nagüeles 19
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Nagüeles 19
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Nagüeles 19
Marbella, Hiszpania
od
$4,88M
Located on Marbella's prestigious Golden Mile, this beautifully renovated villa offers luxury, privacy and sustainability in one of the most coveted locations in the area. Carefully designed, the home features high quality finishes, advanced installations and a seamless flow between indoors…
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Unika Collection
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Unika Collection
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Unika Collection
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Unika Collection
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Unika Collection
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Unika Collection
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Unika Collection
Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$721,270
An exclusive project that combines the best of both worlds: the serenity of the mountains and proximity to the sea. We know that the home you are looking for is just like you: it has your personality, your unique way of seeing life, and a touch of singularity that makes it a space just for …
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Imagine
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Imagine
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Imagine
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Imagine
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Imagine
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Imagine
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Imagine
Bel Air, Hiszpania
od
$2,73M
Pomiędzy błękitem Morza Śródziemnego a zielenią najlepszych pól golfowych, narodziła się nowa kolekcja 15 luksusowych willi, odzwierciedlająca prawdziwy styl życia Costa del Sol. Projekt ten reprezentuje nowoczesny design, przestrzeń, naturalne światło i niezwyciężoną lokalizację w prestiżo…
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Realting.com
Udać się
Najnowsze wiadomości w Hiszpania
Gdzie kupić tanie mieszkanie w Hiszpanii? Najtańsze gminy z najniższymi cenami
09.12.2025
Gdzie kupić tanie mieszkanie w Hiszpanii? Najtańsze gminy z najniższymi cenami
Gdzie nie kupować nieruchomości w Hiszpanii: przegląd problematycznych regionów
21.11.2025
Gdzie nie kupować nieruchomości w Hiszpanii: przegląd problematycznych regionów
Jak kupić mieszkanie w Hiszpanii: Kompletny przewodnik z cenami, podatkami i poradami dla inwestorów
06.10.2025
Jak kupić mieszkanie w Hiszpanii: Kompletny przewodnik z cenami, podatkami i poradami dla inwestorów
Jak otworzyć konto bankowe w Hiszpanii: szczegółowe procedury dla rezydentów i nierezydentów
26.09.2025
Jak otworzyć konto bankowe w Hiszpanii: szczegółowe procedury dla rezydentów i nierezydentów
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
01.09.2025
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
Wybitny początek roku. Wyniki pierwszego kwartału 2025 r. na hiszpańskim rynku nieruchomości mieszkaniowych
17.07.2025
Wybitny początek roku. Wyniki pierwszego kwartału 2025 r. na hiszpańskim rynku nieruchomości mieszkaniowych
„Odzyskanie mieszkania zajęło mi prawie 3 lata.” Jak lokatorzy w Hiszpanii zajmują domy: komentarz prawnika i prawdziwa historia
23.10.2024
„Odzyskanie mieszkania zajęło mi prawie 3 lata.” Jak lokatorzy w Hiszpanii zajmują domy: komentarz prawnika i prawdziwa historia
„W ciągu roku zmieniłem 7 krajów i 35 mieszkań”. Jak Rosjanka otrzymała hiszpańską wizę cyfrową nomadów i osiedliła się w tym kraju
09.08.2024
„W ciągu roku zmieniłem 7 krajów i 35 mieszkań”. Jak Rosjanka otrzymała hiszpańską wizę cyfrową nomadów i osiedliła się w tym kraju
Wyświetlić wszystkie publikacje