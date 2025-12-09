Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Amenábar Cortesín

Umożliwiają przeglądanie zawartości witryny i uzyskiwanie dostępu do funkcjonalności. Tego typu pliki cookies wykorzystywane są wyłącznie w celu prawidłowego działania serwisu i nie są przekazywane podmiotom trzecim. Wyłączenie nie jest możliwe bez zakłócenia funkcjonowania serwisu.
Analityczne pliki cookie
Pomóż nam ulepszyć wydajność witryny, Twoje doświadczenie korzystania z witryny i uczynić ją wygodniejszą w użyciu. Informacje gromadzone przez tego typu pliki cookie są zbiorcze i dlatego anonimowe. Służy do dostarczania statystycznych wskaźników korzystania z witryny bez identyfikacji użytkowników.
Reklamowe pliki cookie
Pozwól nam obniżyć koszty marketingu i poprawić komfort użytkowania.
Zapisz
Realting.com wykorzystuje pliki cookie, aby usprawnić Twoją interakcję ze stroną internetową. Możesz skonfigurować, które pliki cookies będą zapisywane na Twoim urządzeniu.
Dowiedz się więcej
Luxury New Development in Finca Cortesín 2 & 3 Bedroom Apartments with Large Terraces and Golf, Valley & Mediterranean Views
Wake up every day surrounded by nature, light and tranquillity in one of the most prestigious enclaves in Europe. This is life at our unique development within the renowned Finca Cortesín resort, where luxury is experienced with discretion, elegance and privacy.
Located in the heart of the Costa del Sol, this exclusive residential community offers an exceptional lifestyle in a private, secure and sophisticated setting, just 30 minutes from Marbella and with excellent connections to Málaga International Airport.
The development comprises 84 luxury homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms, including ground-floor apartments with private gardens, first-floor units and penthouses. All properties have been designed to maximise natural light, space and views. Impressive terraces of up to 225 sqm open onto stunning surroundings, with views of the Mediterranean Sea, golf course and surrounding mountains—perfect for enjoying outdoor living all year round.
Homes feature premium finishes and carefully considered design:
- Fully fitted kitchens with high-end appliances
- Large windows with excellent thermal and acoustic insulation
- Porcelain flooring and top-quality materials
- Aerothermal system and high energy efficiency
The residential complex has been conceived as a private oasis, offering exclusive amenities:
- 2 Outdoor swimming pools with sunbathing areas
- Spa with sauna and hammam
- Fully equipped gym
- Social club for meetings and private events
Living in a truly unique environment, including an internationally renowned golf course, a 5-star hotel, beach club, fine dining and a wide range of wellness services.
Prime location:
- Finca Cortesín (Casares)
- Just 6 minutes from the beach
- 30 min Marbella | 50 min Málaga Airport
An ideal property for a primary residence, second home or investment in one of the most sought-after and high-growth areas of the Costa del Sol.
Lokalizacja na mapie
Casares, Hiszpania
Rekreacja
Kalkulator hipoteczny
Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmieniłeś parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość.
Odłóż to.