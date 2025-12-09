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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Amenábar Cortesín

Casares, Hiszpania
od
$655,286
;
18
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ID: 39577
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 1695109139
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Wioska
    Casares

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
Luxury New Development in Finca Cortesín 2 & 3 Bedroom Apartments with Large Terraces and Golf, Valley & Mediterranean Views Wake up every day surrounded by nature, light and tranquillity in one of the most prestigious enclaves in Europe. This is life at our unique development within the renowned Finca Cortesín resort, where luxury is experienced with discretion, elegance and privacy. Located in the heart of the Costa del Sol, this exclusive residential community offers an exceptional lifestyle in a private, secure and sophisticated setting, just 30 minutes from Marbella and with excellent connections to Málaga International Airport. The development comprises 84 luxury homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms, including ground-floor apartments with private gardens, first-floor units and penthouses. All properties have been designed to maximise natural light, space and views. Impressive terraces of up to 225 sqm open onto stunning surroundings, with views of the Mediterranean Sea, golf course and surrounding mountains—perfect for enjoying outdoor living all year round. Homes feature premium finishes and carefully considered design: - Fully fitted kitchens with high-end appliances - Large windows with excellent thermal and acoustic insulation - Porcelain flooring and top-quality materials - Aerothermal system and high energy efficiency The residential complex has been conceived as a private oasis, offering exclusive amenities: - 2 Outdoor swimming pools with sunbathing areas - Spa with sauna and hammam - Fully equipped gym - Social club for meetings and private events Living in a truly unique environment, including an internationally renowned golf course, a 5-star hotel, beach club, fine dining and a wide range of wellness services. Prime location: - Finca Cortesín (Casares) - Just 6 minutes from the beach - 30 min Marbella | 50 min Málaga Airport An ideal property for a primary residence, second home or investment in one of the most sought-after and high-growth areas of the Costa del Sol.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Casares, Hiszpania
Rekreacja

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Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Amenábar Cortesín
Casares, Hiszpania
od
$655,286
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