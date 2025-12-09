Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Nylva Homes

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Discover an exclusive new development in Manilva, strategically located between Sotogrande and the Costa del Sol. A private residential complex designed for those seeking tranquility, panoramic views, and an unparalleled Mediterranean lifestyle.
From its spacious terraces, you can enjoy breathtaking views of the sea, Gibraltar, and the African coastline, surrounded by sunshine and an exceptional climate all year round.
Contemporary design created for wellbeing:
The development consists of 45 carefully designed homes distributed across three elegant buildings, offering different property types to suit every lifestyle:
- Ground-floor apartments with private gardens
- Spacious 2 and 3-bedroom apartments
- Exclusive duplex penthouses with spectacular terraces
Each home has been designed with modern and functional architecture, where natural light and space optimization take center stage. The interiors stand out for their quality finishes, spacious layouts, and comfort, creating homes made to be enjoyed.
Experience the essence of the Costa del Sol:
Located in a peaceful and exclusive area, this residential complex offers excellent access to the finest amenities and attractions in the region:
- Prestigious golf courses
- Crystal-clear beaches
- Sotogrande Marina
- Restaurants and beach clubs
- Shopping and leisure areas
Just minutes away from Casares Costa, Finca Cortesín, Manilva, and Sotogrande, you will enjoy a privileged environment where nature, the sea, and lifestyle blend perfectly together.
An investment in quality of life:
This development represents a unique opportunity both as a permanent residence and as an investment in one of the most promising areas of the Costa del Sol.
Discover a new concept of living where design, views, and location create a truly exceptional experience.
Welcome to your new home by the Mediterranean.
Lokalizacja na mapie
Manilva, Hiszpania
Jedzenie i picie
Kalkulator hipoteczny
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Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
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