  1. Realting.com
  2. Hiszpania
  3. Benahavis
  4. Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Prana - STUPA

Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Prana - STUPA

Benahavis, Hiszpania
od
$3,78M
;
6
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 39140
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 180573546
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Wioska
    Benahavis

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
We proudly present the latest masterpiece in our exclusive luxury villa portfolio. Designed to capture sweeping panoramic views, it showcases the craftsmanship, elegant detailing, and advanced specifications that define all our projects. Balancing contemporary architecture with cutting-edge technology, thoughtfully positioned for optimal sunlight, privacy, and breathtaking vistas. Upon arrival, you are welcomed into a world of tranquility. A separate three-car private garage hints at the elegance within. Stepping through the front door, a majestic open-plan living space unfolds, with subtle partitions guiding the flow between dining, kitchen, and lounge. The interior extends seamlessly onto the covered terrace and infinity pool, creating a serene connection between indoor and outdoor living. The entrance hall includes bespoke wardrobes, a wine cellar, and pantry. An architectural staircase and a striking round glass elevator that leads you to the upper and lower level. This floor also hosts a guest WC and a spacious guest suite, perfectly separating day and night spaces. Upstairs, the master suite impresses with a generous dressing area and a luxurious bathroom featuring a sculptural round bathtub and walk-through shower. Three additional guest suites, each with fitted wardrobes and en-suite bathrooms, open onto a serene covered terrace with panoramic views. The basement level enhances the villa’s comfort with a private living room, games room or gym, wellness area with sauna and double shower, changing room, WC, laundry room, and machine room. Outdoors, an elongated pool stretches toward the horizon, complemented by a refined 40 m2 pergola designed for an outdoor kitchen and al fresco dining—ideal for enjoying the Costa del Sol lifestyle year-round. Villa comprises five en-suite bedrooms, two additional guest WCs, open-plan living–dining–kitchen spaces, pantry, wine cellar, elevator, pergola, laundry room, TV room, gym/spa, sauna, machine room, and a three-car garage. Expansive terraces and the infinity pool embody Mediterranean luxury at its finest. We offer an elegant, serene, and elevated lifestyle. Recognized with the award for Best Luxury Villa Development on the Costa del Sol, Spain, every detail reflects sophistication and comfort.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Benahavis, Hiszpania

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmieniłeś parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
Podobne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy Edificio de 10 apartamentos para reformar en Castell Platja d Aro en la Costa Brava
Platja dAro, Hiszpania
Cena na zgłoszenie
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Luxury Golf
Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$1,81M
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Marbella Sunset
Artola, Hiszpania
od
$1,31M
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villas Las Lomas de Marbella Club
Marbella, Hiszpania
od
$7,28M
Zespół mieszkaniowy Luz Resort
Finestrat, Hiszpania
od
$422,833
Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Prana - STUPA
Benahavis, Hiszpania
od
$3,78M
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte
Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
Powrót do Zostawić wniosek
Inne kompleksy
Apartamentowiec Apartamenty Inwestycyjne w Viva Altea Beach Project, Alicante
Apartamentowiec Apartamenty Inwestycyjne w Viva Altea Beach Project, Alicante
Apartamentowiec Apartamenty Inwestycyjne w Viva Altea Beach Project, Alicante
Apartamentowiec Apartamenty Inwestycyjne w Viva Altea Beach Project, Alicante
Apartamentowiec Apartamenty Inwestycyjne w Viva Altea Beach Project, Alicante
Pokaż wszystko Apartamentowiec Apartamenty Inwestycyjne w Viva Altea Beach Project, Alicante
Apartamentowiec Apartamenty Inwestycyjne w Viva Altea Beach Project, Alicante
Altea, Hiszpania
od
$579,951
Rok realizacji 2027
Liczba kondygnacji 6
Luksusowe Ekologiczne Apartamenty w Projekcie Viva Altea Beach, Alicante Luksusowe apartamenty zlokalizowane są w Altea, malowniczym mieście na wschodnim wybrzeżu Hiszpanii, znanej z piękna krajobrazu i atrakcji kulturalnych. Leży ono w prowincji Alicante, w regionie Walencji. Altea słynie z…
Agencja
TEKCE Real Estate
Zostaw prośbę
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Paraíso Beach Fase 2 Adosados
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Paraíso Beach Fase 2 Adosados
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Paraíso Beach Fase 2 Adosados
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Paraíso Beach Fase 2 Adosados
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Paraíso Beach Fase 2 Adosados
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Paraíso Beach Fase 2 Adosados
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Paraíso Beach Fase 2 Adosados
Santa Margarita, Hiszpania
od
$1,06M
With the aim of creating a true haven of well-being, this development offers a carefully curated selection of spaces designed for relaxation, health, and social life. Outdoor pools, landscaped gardens, a gym, and communal areas create an environment where you can enjoy everyday life with tra…
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Fo Guang Shan - STUPA
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Fo Guang Shan - STUPA
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Fo Guang Shan - STUPA
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Fo Guang Shan - STUPA
Benalmadena, Hiszpania
od
$1,97M
We proudly present an intimate three-bedroom en-suite villa designed to capture breathtaking south-facing panoramic views. Contemporary architecture and thoughtful design ensure comfort, privacy and effortless living. The villa opens with an entrance hall featuring bespoke wardrobes and a s…
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Realting.com
Udać się
Najnowsze wiadomości w Hiszpania
Gdzie kupić tanie mieszkanie w Hiszpanii? Najtańsze gminy z najniższymi cenami
09.12.2025
Gdzie kupić tanie mieszkanie w Hiszpanii? Najtańsze gminy z najniższymi cenami
Gdzie nie kupować nieruchomości w Hiszpanii: przegląd problematycznych regionów
21.11.2025
Gdzie nie kupować nieruchomości w Hiszpanii: przegląd problematycznych regionów
Jak kupić mieszkanie w Hiszpanii: Kompletny przewodnik z cenami, podatkami i poradami dla inwestorów
06.10.2025
Jak kupić mieszkanie w Hiszpanii: Kompletny przewodnik z cenami, podatkami i poradami dla inwestorów
Jak otworzyć konto bankowe w Hiszpanii: szczegółowe procedury dla rezydentów i nierezydentów
26.09.2025
Jak otworzyć konto bankowe w Hiszpanii: szczegółowe procedury dla rezydentów i nierezydentów
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
01.09.2025
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
Wybitny początek roku. Wyniki pierwszego kwartału 2025 r. na hiszpańskim rynku nieruchomości mieszkaniowych
17.07.2025
Wybitny początek roku. Wyniki pierwszego kwartału 2025 r. na hiszpańskim rynku nieruchomości mieszkaniowych
„Odzyskanie mieszkania zajęło mi prawie 3 lata.” Jak lokatorzy w Hiszpanii zajmują domy: komentarz prawnika i prawdziwa historia
23.10.2024
„Odzyskanie mieszkania zajęło mi prawie 3 lata.” Jak lokatorzy w Hiszpanii zajmują domy: komentarz prawnika i prawdziwa historia
„W ciągu roku zmieniłem 7 krajów i 35 mieszkań”. Jak Rosjanka otrzymała hiszpańską wizę cyfrową nomadów i osiedliła się w tym kraju
09.08.2024
„W ciągu roku zmieniłem 7 krajów i 35 mieszkań”. Jak Rosjanka otrzymała hiszpańską wizę cyfrową nomadów i osiedliła się w tym kraju
Wyświetlić wszystkie publikacje