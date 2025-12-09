Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Swing & Sea Luxury Villas

Umożliwiają przeglądanie zawartości witryny i uzyskiwanie dostępu do funkcjonalności. Tego typu pliki cookies wykorzystywane są wyłącznie w celu prawidłowego działania serwisu i nie są przekazywane podmiotom trzecim. Wyłączenie nie jest możliwe bez zakłócenia funkcjonowania serwisu.
Analityczne pliki cookie
Pomóż nam ulepszyć wydajność witryny, Twoje doświadczenie korzystania z witryny i uczynić ją wygodniejszą w użyciu. Informacje gromadzone przez tego typu pliki cookie są zbiorcze i dlatego anonimowe. Służy do dostarczania statystycznych wskaźników korzystania z witryny bez identyfikacji użytkowników.
Reklamowe pliki cookie
Pozwól nam obniżyć koszty marketingu i poprawić komfort użytkowania.
Zapisz
Realting.com wykorzystuje pliki cookie, aby usprawnić Twoją interakcję ze stroną internetową. Możesz skonfigurować, które pliki cookies będą zapisywane na Twoim urządzeniu.
Dowiedz się więcej
Calle Irene Villa Gonzalez, 9 Hospital de Alta Resolucion de Estepona
O kompleksie
Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English
Elegance and exclusivity on the Costa del Sol.
Discover this wonderful new luxury project, a prestigious complex of 14 detached villas located in an exceptional setting in Estepona, Malaga. Frontline golf of the prestigious Azata Golf Club, with stunning sea views.
The project offers exclusive homes with 4, 5 and 6 bedrooms, most of them en suite, designed to provide maximum comfort and elegance.
It enjoys a privileged location, perfect for those seeking comfort, exclusivity and connection to the best enclaves of the Costa del Sol.
Just 1.2km from paradisiacal beaches.
4 minutes from the center of Estepona, a vibrant town with all services.
20 minutes from Puerto Banus, a symbol of exclusivity and sophisticated nightlife.
25 minutes from Sotogrande, epicenter of golf and luxury yachting.
45 minutes from Malaga International Airport.
This project offers villas with ample spaces, designed to suit all needs and with high-end finishes.
Living areas range from 160 m2 to more than 392 m2. Living-dining room with integrated kitchen, private terraces of more than 90m2, ideal for enjoying the Mediterranean climate. Private swimming pools, surrounded by gardens and rest areas.
Large customizable basements, some with wine cellars and multipurpose rooms, perfect for gym or cinema room.
These villas offer an atmosphere of tranquility and nature. Its modern architecture blends harmoniously with the environment, using noble and sustainable materials, ensuring an elegant aesthetic and optimal energy efficiency.
Live the unique experience of this new project in one of the most exclusive areas of Estepona.
Lokalizacja na mapie
Estepona, Hiszpania
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Rekreacja
Kalkulator hipoteczny
Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmieniłeś parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość.
Odłóż to.