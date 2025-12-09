Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Belair 40

Umożliwiają przeglądanie zawartości witryny i uzyskiwanie dostępu do funkcjonalności. Tego typu pliki cookies wykorzystywane są wyłącznie w celu prawidłowego działania serwisu i nie są przekazywane podmiotom trzecim. Wyłączenie nie jest możliwe bez zakłócenia funkcjonowania serwisu.
Analityczne pliki cookie
Pomóż nam ulepszyć wydajność witryny, Twoje doświadczenie korzystania z witryny i uczynić ją wygodniejszą w użyciu. Informacje gromadzone przez tego typu pliki cookie są zbiorcze i dlatego anonimowe. Służy do dostarczania statystycznych wskaźników korzystania z witryny bez identyfikacji użytkowników.
Reklamowe pliki cookie
Pozwól nam obniżyć koszty marketingu i poprawić komfort użytkowania.
Zapisz
Realting.com wykorzystuje pliki cookie, aby usprawnić Twoją interakcję ze stroną internetową. Możesz skonfigurować, które pliki cookies będą zapisywane na Twoim urządzeniu.
Dowiedz się więcej
Discover a charming Andalusian-style villa, located in a promising area within the New Golden Mile. This villa offers a unique indoor and outdoor living experience, perfect for enjoying the Mediterranean lifestyle that Marbella has to offer.
Surrounded by tranquil vegetation, this contemporary home provides families with spacious and bright open areas, ideal for togetherness and entertainment. The ground floor features three bedrooms, each with its own bathroom, ensuring privacy and comfort for all family members. The open-plan kitchen connects seamlessly to a cozy living-dining room, surrounded by large windows that allow natural light to flood every corner of the home.
The basement is a true retreat, with a patio that brings natural light into two multipurpose rooms and a bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, perfect for guests or as a home office. This layout makes the basement a versatile and functional space, adaptable to each family’s needs.
The villa also includes two parking spaces, ensuring convenience and easy access. Situated in a safe and tranquil residential community, this property is the ideal family home in an up-and-coming area, where unforgettable outdoor moments can be enjoyed in a welcoming and idyllic environment.
Lokalizacja na mapie
Bel Air, Hiszpania
Edukacja
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Finanse
Rekreacja
Kalkulator hipoteczny
Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmieniłeś parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość.
Odłóż to.