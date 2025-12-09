Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Enebros - Fase 2

A new housing project located in Benahavís represents a significant evolution in the concept, quality, and lifestyle previously known. This phase comprises 29 apartments distributed across three buildings of three floors, offering the perfect combination to meet our clients' needs. The spacious ground-floor apartments feature private gardens and pools. The open and bright properties on the first floor include generous terraces with stunning views. The first-floor penthouses offer pools, solariums, and terraces, while the top-floor penthouses, with their own pools and solariums, epitomize luxury living. All of them boast spectacular views that invite residents to fully enjoy the climate and sunshine of Andalusia. Situated in the stunning hills of Benahavís, the project is a short drive away from Marbella and Puerto Banús, with all the vibrant options these bustling towns have to offer. Additionally, there are many golf courses nearby for golf enthusiasts. These impressive and modern apartments, built with state-of-the-art materials and finishes, blend seamlessly into the lush Mediterranean landscape, offering the best of both worlds.