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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Enebros - Fase 2

Benahavis, Hiszpania
od
$1,47M
;
17
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 39119
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 699779169
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Wioska
    Benahavis
  • Adres
    Calle Lago Saimaa

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
A new housing project located in Benahavís represents a significant evolution in the concept, quality, and lifestyle previously known. This phase comprises 29 apartments distributed across three buildings of three floors, offering the perfect combination to meet our clients' needs. The spacious ground-floor apartments feature private gardens and pools. The open and bright properties on the first floor include generous terraces with stunning views. The first-floor penthouses offer pools, solariums, and terraces, while the top-floor penthouses, with their own pools and solariums, epitomize luxury living. All of them boast spectacular views that invite residents to fully enjoy the climate and sunshine of Andalusia. Situated in the stunning hills of Benahavís, the project is a short drive away from Marbella and Puerto Banús, with all the vibrant options these bustling towns have to offer. Additionally, there are many golf courses nearby for golf enthusiasts. These impressive and modern apartments, built with state-of-the-art materials and finishes, blend seamlessly into the lush Mediterranean landscape, offering the best of both worlds.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Benahavis, Hiszpania

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Enebros - Fase 2
Benahavis, Hiszpania
od
$1,47M
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