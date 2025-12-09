  1. Realting.com
  2. Hiszpania
  3. Estepona
  4. Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Vanian Views

Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Vanian Views

Resinera Voladilla, Hiszpania
od
$646,185
;
8
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 39081
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 2082079125
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasteczko
    Estepona
  • Wioska
    Resinera Voladilla

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
New development that is on the disconnection/connection divide, a fine line that separates the tranquility of your new home from the vibrant pace of the town and all the services it has to offer. Located atop a small mountain just to the Northeast of the development and, as the name suggests, boasts flats and duplexes with amazing sea views. From your new home you will have a direct connection to Estepona, one of the most important towns on the Costa del Sol, located between two of the most renowned marinas in the Mediterranean: Puerto Banús and Sotogrande, with 20 kilometres of coastline, countless beaches, golf courses, leisure attractions and shopping centres. In addition, the promotion is located next to the Selwo Aventura nature park, 14 hectares of open air park with more than 1,000 animals in full contact with nature. Composed of 61 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms. It is worth mentioning that we are located above the SELWO zoo park, which makes it unique and thus ensures the southwest facing views of all our customers in the future. All this, accompanied by an exquisite architectural design that makes it a spectacular project.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Resinera Voladilla, Hiszpania
Opieka zdrowotna
Jedzenie i picie
Transport

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmieniłeś parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
Podobne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy Riomar Healthy Living
Dehesa de Campoamor, Hiszpania
od
$170,777
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa VILLA AKASIA
Benahavis, Hiszpania
od
$7,62M
Apartamentowiec Stylowe Apartamenty z Widokiem na Morze w Finestrat Costa Blanca
Finestrat, Hiszpania
od
$341,297
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Laguna One
Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$285,436
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Manzanilla View
Fuengirola, Hiszpania
od
$2,05M
Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Vanian Views
Resinera Voladilla, Hiszpania
od
$646,185
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte
Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
Powrót do Zostawić wniosek
Inne kompleksy
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Mala Kai
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Mala Kai
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Mala Kai
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Mala Kai
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Mala Kai
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Mala Kai
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Mala Kai
Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$824,796
This residential has 70 homes of 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms with large terraces spread over 7 different blocks, some overlooking the Mediterranean Sea and close to the heart of Estepona. The homes have parking spaces in the basement and large storage rooms, a plus to your comfort where you can sto…
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Urban City Horizon
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Urban City Horizon
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Urban City Horizon
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Urban City Horizon
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Urban City Horizon
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Urban City Horizon
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Urban City Horizon
Fuengirola, Hiszpania
od
$284,412
Discover the dream of living in this development! Your home in Torreblanca del Sol, Fuengirola We are proud to present an exclusive, modern, and contemporary development of luxury new-build homes with all amenities, where quality of life blends seamlessly with the beauty of the surrounding…
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Carat Phase 2
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Carat Phase 2
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Carat Phase 2
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Carat Phase 2
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Carat Phase 2
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Carat Phase 2
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Carat Phase 2
Benalmadena, Hiszpania
od
$1,05M
New development located in the heart of Reserva del Higuerón. It is ideally located between the Costa del Sol’s most popular cities: Malaga, the capital, and Marbella, an international benchmark for luxury. With an excellent communication network, it is just a 10 minute drive from Malaga Int…
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Realting.com
Udać się
Najnowsze wiadomości w Hiszpania
Gdzie kupić tanie mieszkanie w Hiszpanii? Najtańsze gminy z najniższymi cenami
09.12.2025
Gdzie kupić tanie mieszkanie w Hiszpanii? Najtańsze gminy z najniższymi cenami
Gdzie nie kupować nieruchomości w Hiszpanii: przegląd problematycznych regionów
21.11.2025
Gdzie nie kupować nieruchomości w Hiszpanii: przegląd problematycznych regionów
Jak kupić mieszkanie w Hiszpanii: Kompletny przewodnik z cenami, podatkami i poradami dla inwestorów
06.10.2025
Jak kupić mieszkanie w Hiszpanii: Kompletny przewodnik z cenami, podatkami i poradami dla inwestorów
Jak otworzyć konto bankowe w Hiszpanii: szczegółowe procedury dla rezydentów i nierezydentów
26.09.2025
Jak otworzyć konto bankowe w Hiszpanii: szczegółowe procedury dla rezydentów i nierezydentów
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
01.09.2025
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
Wybitny początek roku. Wyniki pierwszego kwartału 2025 r. na hiszpańskim rynku nieruchomości mieszkaniowych
17.07.2025
Wybitny początek roku. Wyniki pierwszego kwartału 2025 r. na hiszpańskim rynku nieruchomości mieszkaniowych
„Odzyskanie mieszkania zajęło mi prawie 3 lata.” Jak lokatorzy w Hiszpanii zajmują domy: komentarz prawnika i prawdziwa historia
23.10.2024
„Odzyskanie mieszkania zajęło mi prawie 3 lata.” Jak lokatorzy w Hiszpanii zajmują domy: komentarz prawnika i prawdziwa historia
„W ciągu roku zmieniłem 7 krajów i 35 mieszkań”. Jak Rosjanka otrzymała hiszpańską wizę cyfrową nomadów i osiedliła się w tym kraju
09.08.2024
„W ciągu roku zmieniłem 7 krajów i 35 mieszkań”. Jak Rosjanka otrzymała hiszpańską wizę cyfrową nomadów i osiedliła się w tym kraju
Wyświetlić wszystkie publikacje