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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa One Oak

Torremolinos, Hiszpania
od
$640,497
;
14
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 39130
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 218895468
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasteczko
    Torremolinos
  • Adres
    Calle Bartolome Florido Luque

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
New project with a choice of 1, 2, 3 or 4 bedrooms, you can opt for one of the high-rise homes, a penthouse or a ground floor. Whichever you decide upon, all of them feature large outdoor spaces so you can relax and make every moment special with your family and friends. This development is distinguished by their careful layout, designed to enhance the social use of the main rooms and preserve the privacy of the more private ones. Therefore, the living rooms offer an integrated kitchen and ample access to the terraces, which creates a large area for living that minimizes the boundaries between exterior and interior. The apartments are completely in line with today's style with an open-plan living room and design kitchen. Optimal insulation in terms of both temperature and sound, an aerothermal system for hot water and of course a private garage space and storage room. If you were looking for a piece of Mediterranean sky, the penthouses of this development have a spectacular panoramic terrace, so you can see the sun from the moment it rises over the horizon until it disappears behind the mountains. And, at night, let yourself be swayed by the breeze and gaze at the reflection of the moon on the sea, thanks to spectacular views over the Bay of Malaga.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Torremolinos, Hiszpania
Edukacja
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Rekreacja

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Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa One Oak
Torremolinos, Hiszpania
od
$640,497
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Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
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