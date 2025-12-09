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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Adel San Roque

San Roque, Hiszpania
od
$626,845
;
6
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ID: 39071
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 1636629271
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Campo de Gibraltar
  • Miasteczko
    San Roque
  • Adres
    Avenida Almenara

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
New project sitting frontline to the San Roque Club Old Course, on the border of the Costa del Sol, in Cadiz. This stunning new project consists of 32 luxurious four-bedroom townhouses, generously sized designed with meticulous attention to detail. Each of the homes offers a North-South orientation ensuring you benefit from an abundance of natural light throughout the day moving from one side of your property to the other. The ground floor boasts a spacious open-plan living room, kitchen and dining area. On the same floor you will also find a guest bathroom and laundry room. The interior space flows seamlessly to your generous outside space with terrace and private garden area. On the first floor you will find 4 bedrooms, all of which boast fitted wardrobes, and 2 complete bathrooms. 2 of these bedrooms offer direct access to an outdoor terrace offering amazing views. It is located on the first line of golf and the homes have a double N-S orientation. Gardened common areas and swimming pool with rest area as well as a parking area for buggies. The kitchens are furnished and equipped. Possibility, depending on the degree of execution of the works, to customize flooring finishes, bathroom coverings and kitchen furniture color. Your new home includes 2 parking spaces.

Lokalizacja na mapie

San Roque, Hiszpania
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
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