Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Astra Homes

Located in the heart of the Costa del Sol, in Fuengirola, this exclusive residential development redefines the concept of home by merging contemporary design, comfort, and the Mediterranean lifestyle. With sea views and a wide range of thoughtfully designed spaces, becomes a destination in itself—where every day is lived with intensity, light, and harmony. Is situated just 1.3 km from the beach and only 2 km from the centre of Fuengirola, offering the ideal balance between vibrant urban life and residential tranquility. Its direct access to the motorway connects you to Málaga’s international airport and high-speed train station in just 15 minutes. Marbella, a global icon of exclusivity, lies 35 km away. With over 300 days of sunshine a year, renowned gastronomy, golf courses, mountain trails and a vibrant cultural calendar, the Costa del Sol is the ideal setting for living, investing or enjoying an exceptional holiday experience. The architecture is a continuous dialogue between the sea and the sky. This contemporary 7-storey building comprises 126 homes featuring clean lines and panoramic terraces. Its elegant design positions it as a new architectural landmark in Fuengirola. A building designed to inspire community. The common areas and amenities make a true difference: from the concierge service to the sky infinity pool, every detail is designed to enhance daily living and create memorable experiences. True luxury is opening your home and letting the sea be the first to greet you. The 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom residences feature spacious south-facing terraces that extend the living room toward the horizon. The open-plan design of the living-dining-kitchen area provides fluidity and abundant natural light. Spaces adapted to every lifestyle. With surface areas ranging from 93 to 224 m² and terraces from 16 to 70 m², residents can choose the home that best suits their needs. All units include air conditioning, a fully equipped kitchen with modern appliances, two parking spaces and a storage room. Common areas and facilities. Redefining the concept of residential living: here, common areas are an essential part of the living experience. More than just simple additions, the common areas become a true private club, designed to enhance every aspect of residents' lives: wellbeing, leisure, socializing and productivity. Ground floor: welcome, nature and leisure. •Landscaped gardens with Mediterranean vegetation, paths and rest areas. •Spacious and sunny family swimming pool, surrounded by sun loungers and shaded areas. •Elegant and secure concierge and access, conveying confidence from the outset. Fifth floor: wellbeing, work and community •Open spaces with vegetation and benches overlooking the Sierra de Mijas. •Coworking space with natural light, high-speed Wi-Fi and ergonomic furniture. •Wellness centre with spa and sauna, to care for body and mind. •Gym with modern machines, cardio equipment, weights and functional training area. •Private cinema with comfortable seats, large screen and surround sound. Seventh floor: luxury in the sky •Sky infinity pool, which visually blends into the Mediterranean. •Chill-out area with comfortable furniture and warm lighting, ideal for sunsets and exclusive evenings. Details that make the difference •Energy efficiency with air conditioning and modern appliances. •Two parking spaces and a storage room for each home.