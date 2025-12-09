  1. Realting.com
  2. Hiszpania
  3. Benahavis
  4. Dzielnica mieszkaniowa The Hills 1

Dzielnica mieszkaniowa The Hills 1

Benahavis, Hiszpania
od
$15,70M
;
20
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 39103
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 1927044774
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Wioska
    Benahavis

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
An architectural masterpiece designed by the esteemed Tobal, located in the exclusive gated community of The Hills in La Quinta. Nestled at the end of the development, the villa offers unmatched privacy and breathtaking panoramic views of the Mediterranean coastline. Set on an expansive plot of over 1,700m², this property represents the pinnacle of modern luxury living, blending innovative design with the tranquillity of its surroundings. Every detail has been meticulously crafted, from its open-plan interior spaces to its serene outdoor living areas. The villa welcomes you with expansive windows that frame stunning views and flood the home with natural light. The interiors, styled by Aalto Exclusive Design, balance neutral tones with bright accents to create an atmosphere of sophistication and comfort. The ground floor features four beautifully appointed bedrooms, including a master suite with a walk-in wardrobe and en-suite bathroom, while the lower level offers a gym, spa, and an entertainment area complete with a billiard table, poker table, and home cinema. The outdoor areas are equally impressive, featuring a manicured garden, a private pool, and a jacuzzi that invite relaxation. Thoughtfully designed to ensure privacy and seamless integration with the interior living spaces, these outdoor features provide the perfect setting for enjoying the Mediterranean lifestyle. Conveniently situated in Benahavis, The Villa offers easy access to nearby destinations such as San Pedro de Alcántara, Puerto Banús, and Nueva Andalucía, making it an ideal retreat for those seeking luxury, privacy, and convenience.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Benahavis, Hiszpania
Jedzenie i picie
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmieniłeś parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
Podobne kompleksy
Apartamentowiec Apartamenty z Panoramicznym Widokiem w Doskonałej Dzielnicy Fuengirola
Fuengirola, Hiszpania
od
$1,91M
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Vilas 12 Golden Mile - Villa 8
Marbella, Hiszpania
od
$8,53M
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Altara Alcaidesa
La Linea de la Concepcion, Hiszpania
od
$387,939
Zespół mieszkaniowy La Costa Blanca! Sal & Sol Resort complex in
Guardamar del Segura, Hiszpania
od
$273,515
Zespół mieszkaniowy Sunset Sailors by TM
Benidorm, Hiszpania
od
$470,630
Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa The Hills 1
Benahavis, Hiszpania
od
$15,70M
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte
Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
Powrót do Zostawić wniosek
Inne kompleksy
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Marina Golden Bay
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Marina Golden Bay
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Marina Golden Bay
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Marina Golden Bay
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Marina Golden Bay
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Marina Golden Bay
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Marina Golden Bay
Benalmadena, Hiszpania
od
$1,13M
Located between the towns of Torremolinos and Fuengirola, Benalmadena is just 20 minutes from Malaga airport and is connected to the main areas and attractions of the coast by train and bus services. Rich in attractive beaches, numerous entertainment options and an impressive marina, Benalma…
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Apartamentowiec Apartamenty w Odległości Krótkiego Spaceru od Plaży w Orihuela
Apartamentowiec Apartamenty w Odległości Krótkiego Spaceru od Plaży w Orihuela
Apartamentowiec Apartamenty w Odległości Krótkiego Spaceru od Plaży w Orihuela
Apartamentowiec Apartamenty w Odległości Krótkiego Spaceru od Plaży w Orihuela
Apartamentowiec Apartamenty w Odległości Krótkiego Spaceru od Plaży w Orihuela
Pokaż wszystko Apartamentowiec Apartamenty w Odległości Krótkiego Spaceru od Plaży w Orihuela
Apartamentowiec Apartamenty w Odległości Krótkiego Spaceru od Plaży w Orihuela
Orihuela, Hiszpania
od
$599,580
Rok realizacji 2026
Eleganckie Apartamenty z 2, 3, i 4 Sypialniami w Odległości Spaceru od Plaży w Playa Flamenca Położone w odległości spaceru od plaży, te nowoczesne apartamenty zapewniają dogodny dostęp do licznych codziennych udogodnień w nadmorskim miasteczku. Warto wspomnieć o odbywającym się co sobotę tę…
Agencja
TEKCE Real Estate
Zostaw prośbę
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Esmeralda
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Esmeralda
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Esmeralda
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Esmeralda
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Esmeralda
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Esmeralda
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Esmeralda
Bel Air, Hiszpania
od
$7,74M
This villa is a unique opportunity, ready to move into and perfectly located in El Paraíso Alto, Estepona. Designed as a contemporary masterpiece, it combines elegance with functionality and offers top-quality finishes in every detail. Spread over 4 floors of carefully designed living space…
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Realting.com
Udać się
Najnowsze wiadomości w Hiszpania
Gdzie kupić tanie mieszkanie w Hiszpanii? Najtańsze gminy z najniższymi cenami
09.12.2025
Gdzie kupić tanie mieszkanie w Hiszpanii? Najtańsze gminy z najniższymi cenami
Gdzie nie kupować nieruchomości w Hiszpanii: przegląd problematycznych regionów
21.11.2025
Gdzie nie kupować nieruchomości w Hiszpanii: przegląd problematycznych regionów
Jak kupić mieszkanie w Hiszpanii: Kompletny przewodnik z cenami, podatkami i poradami dla inwestorów
06.10.2025
Jak kupić mieszkanie w Hiszpanii: Kompletny przewodnik z cenami, podatkami i poradami dla inwestorów
Jak otworzyć konto bankowe w Hiszpanii: szczegółowe procedury dla rezydentów i nierezydentów
26.09.2025
Jak otworzyć konto bankowe w Hiszpanii: szczegółowe procedury dla rezydentów i nierezydentów
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
01.09.2025
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
Wybitny początek roku. Wyniki pierwszego kwartału 2025 r. na hiszpańskim rynku nieruchomości mieszkaniowych
17.07.2025
Wybitny początek roku. Wyniki pierwszego kwartału 2025 r. na hiszpańskim rynku nieruchomości mieszkaniowych
„Odzyskanie mieszkania zajęło mi prawie 3 lata.” Jak lokatorzy w Hiszpanii zajmują domy: komentarz prawnika i prawdziwa historia
23.10.2024
„Odzyskanie mieszkania zajęło mi prawie 3 lata.” Jak lokatorzy w Hiszpanii zajmują domy: komentarz prawnika i prawdziwa historia
„W ciągu roku zmieniłem 7 krajów i 35 mieszkań”. Jak Rosjanka otrzymała hiszpańską wizę cyfrową nomadów i osiedliła się w tym kraju
09.08.2024
„W ciągu roku zmieniłem 7 krajów i 35 mieszkań”. Jak Rosjanka otrzymała hiszpańską wizę cyfrową nomadów i osiedliła się w tym kraju
Wyświetlić wszystkie publikacje