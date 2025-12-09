  1. Realting.com
  2. Hiszpania
  3. Estepona
  4. Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Era Residence

Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Era Residence

Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$567,687
;
20
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 39053
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 1156315253
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasteczko
    Estepona
  • Adres
    Calle Casas del Padron

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
A new and exclusive boutique development located on the New Golden Mile, between Marbella and Estepona, one of the most sought-after residential areas on the Costa del Sol. Surrounded by beaches, golf courses, wellness clubs, luxury resorts, and renowned lifestyle destinations, the project offers an exceptional balance of privacy, comfort, and the Mediterranean lifestyle. Just 300 meters from the beach and with excellent connections to Marbella, Puerto Banús, Málaga Airport, and Gibraltar, it offers a prime location for both permanent residence and vacation living. The development consists of just 25 residences within a gated community designed around well-being, comfort, and timeless architecture. Inspired by the elegance of Marbella’s golden age, this project combines contemporary design with natural stone facades, lush landscaping, and carefully curated common areas. The spacious interiors range from single-level apartments to duplex residences, all featuring generous terraces, rooftop solariums, and large windows that maximize natural light and create a seamless connection between indoor and outdoor living. Each home is equipped with premium features, including underfloor heating, automated climate control systems, smart access technology, Siemens appliances, and high-quality Grohe faucets. Optional upgrades, such as solar panels, electric vehicle charging stations, and private hot tubs, allow homeowners to further customize their residences. Residents enjoy an exclusive array of wellness-focused amenities, including a saltwater pool, a children’s pool, a private spa with a sauna and hot tub, a fitness center, landscaped gardens, underground parking, storage units, and integrated security systems.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Estepona, Hiszpania
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Transport

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmieniłeś parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
Podobne kompleksy
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Lomas del Higuerón 2
Fuengirola, Hiszpania
od
$511,942
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Finca Cortesin Golfside Villa 10
Casares, Hiszpania
od
$9,90M
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Natura Estepona
Dos Hermanas, Hiszpania
od
$597,266
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Breeze
San Pedro Alcantara, Hiszpania
od
$784,978
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Zen
San Pedro Alcantara, Hiszpania
od
$6,26M
Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Era Residence
Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$567,687
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte
Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
Powrót do Zostawić wniosek
Inne kompleksy
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Ocean 11
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Ocean 11
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Ocean 11
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Ocean 11
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Ocean 11
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Ocean 11
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Ocean 11
Bel Air, Hiszpania
od
$2,90M
Explore our exclusive villa complex in Belair, Marbella. Offering four distinct types of residences — which vary in size, layout, and number of bedrooms (4 and 5 bedrooms). Each villa is carefully designed to provide maximum privacy, comfort, and security, ensuring a superb living experience…
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Greenity
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Greenity
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Greenity
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Greenity
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Greenity
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Greenity
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Greenity
Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$411,829
Discover this new development, where tranquility becomes home. Located in Mijas, between La Cala de Mijas and Fuengirola, this new-build development redefines the concept of home: minimalist architecture, Mediterranean nature, and an environment designed for community well-being. The devel…
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Carat Phase 1
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Carat Phase 1
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Carat Phase 1
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Carat Phase 1
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Carat Phase 1
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Carat Phase 1
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Carat Phase 1
Fuengirola, Hiszpania
od
$1,15M
New development located in the heart of Reserva del Higuerón. It is ideally located between the Costa del Sol’s most popular cities: Malaga, the capital, and Marbella, an international benchmark for luxury. With an excellent communication network, it is just a 10 minute drive from Malaga Int…
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Realting.com
Udać się
Najnowsze wiadomości w Hiszpania
Gdzie kupić tanie mieszkanie w Hiszpanii? Najtańsze gminy z najniższymi cenami
09.12.2025
Gdzie kupić tanie mieszkanie w Hiszpanii? Najtańsze gminy z najniższymi cenami
Gdzie nie kupować nieruchomości w Hiszpanii: przegląd problematycznych regionów
21.11.2025
Gdzie nie kupować nieruchomości w Hiszpanii: przegląd problematycznych regionów
Jak kupić mieszkanie w Hiszpanii: Kompletny przewodnik z cenami, podatkami i poradami dla inwestorów
06.10.2025
Jak kupić mieszkanie w Hiszpanii: Kompletny przewodnik z cenami, podatkami i poradami dla inwestorów
Jak otworzyć konto bankowe w Hiszpanii: szczegółowe procedury dla rezydentów i nierezydentów
26.09.2025
Jak otworzyć konto bankowe w Hiszpanii: szczegółowe procedury dla rezydentów i nierezydentów
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
01.09.2025
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
Wybitny początek roku. Wyniki pierwszego kwartału 2025 r. na hiszpańskim rynku nieruchomości mieszkaniowych
17.07.2025
Wybitny początek roku. Wyniki pierwszego kwartału 2025 r. na hiszpańskim rynku nieruchomości mieszkaniowych
„Odzyskanie mieszkania zajęło mi prawie 3 lata.” Jak lokatorzy w Hiszpanii zajmują domy: komentarz prawnika i prawdziwa historia
23.10.2024
„Odzyskanie mieszkania zajęło mi prawie 3 lata.” Jak lokatorzy w Hiszpanii zajmują domy: komentarz prawnika i prawdziwa historia
„W ciągu roku zmieniłem 7 krajów i 35 mieszkań”. Jak Rosjanka otrzymała hiszpańską wizę cyfrową nomadów i osiedliła się w tym kraju
09.08.2024
„W ciągu roku zmieniłem 7 krajów i 35 mieszkań”. Jak Rosjanka otrzymała hiszpańską wizę cyfrową nomadów i osiedliła się w tym kraju
Wyświetlić wszystkie publikacje