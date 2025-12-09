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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Célere Sunrise

Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$479,633
;
15
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ID: 39157
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 280460704
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Wioska
    Mijas
  • Adres
    Calle Castano de Playa Marina, 4

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
A closed residential complex, modern and functional, an ideal place to live. The development consists of 46 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms distributed in two independent blocks. Many of these homes have large terraces and sea views, while the ground floors have large gardens where you can enjoy an environment surrounded by nature. All the homes have a parking space and storage room, in a private development with communal swimming pool, garden areas and chill out area. We have taken care of every last detail to make this development your future home. We offer attractive homes with an urban, exclusive and functional design that have been equipped with first class qualities. This development provides numerous leisure and service opportunities, including several golf courses, such as the“Chaparral Golf Club”, which is less than two kilometres away, shopping centres, supermarkets, restaurants, a health centre. La Cala de Mijas is located in a unique environment and very well connected. It connects with the Costa del Sol A-7 Motorway and is very close to the entrances to the AP-7 toll motorway. It is located less than 25 minutes from both Malaga International Airport and 40 minutes drive from Maria Zambrano train station. Close at hand are important tourist enclaves such as Puerto Banús, the historic centre of Marbella and Fuengirola.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Mijas, Hiszpania
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
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