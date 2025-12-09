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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Almazara Gardens

Istan, Hiszpania
od
$523,319
;
18
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 39364
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 1226563862
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Sierra de las Nieves
  • Wioska
    Istan

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
A new residential development in the heart of the Sierra de las Nieves, at the foot of La Concha, near the Sierra Blanca Country Club resort, set in a landscape of exceptional natural beauty thanks to its centuries-old forests and panoramic views of Marbella Bay and the vast Istán Reservoir. From Istán, you can visit the Andalusian towns in the area: Estepona and its iconic, well-preserved old town, Marbella and its beaches, San Pedro de Alcántara, and Benahavís, not to mention the stunning Sierra de las Nieves, which contrasts with the coastal landscape of the region. You’ll find dozens of hiking trails in the Sierra de las Nieves and six mountain biking routes. Other sports activities in the area include fishing, canoeing, rock climbing, and canyoning. The new resort consists of 7 small residential clusters of apartments and townhouses integrated into the mountainside. The new development is connected by wide roads with sidewalks, landscaped areas, guest parking, and rural walking paths that wind through the forest, allowing residents to relax in contact with nature. A unique residential experience on the entire Costa del Sol. This is the fourth project now on sale, comprising 49 exclusive apartments with views of the forest. The project consists of three three-story buildings featuring contemporary open-plan apartments with a rustic aesthetic that blend seamlessly into the surrounding natural environment. It offers 2- and 3-bedroom apartments and penthouses with solariums and large terraces, as well as a communal pool surrounded by native plants.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Istan, Hiszpania

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Almazara Gardens
Istan, Hiszpania
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$523,319
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Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
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