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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Sunhill

Fuengirola, Hiszpania
od
$373,149
;
7
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 38975
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 74856482
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasteczko
    Fuengirola
  • Adres
    Calle Infanta Dna Elena

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
This new promotion offers us several homes distributed in two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a living room with a furnished and equipped American kitchen, and all of them designed to improve your quality of life thanks to the optimal distribution of its spaces, functionality and quality of the construction materials to be used. In addition, each home has a parking space. The urbanization has large common areas such as the swimming pool, solarium, chill out area, gym, sauna and laundry. With security in mind, the residential complex is completely closed, with a single pedestrian entrance and closed-circuit TV control, also at the vehicle entrance. It is the ideal option for those looking for a high-quality home with a high level of comfort without giving up having all the necessary shops, schools and services in the closest environment. Located in the heart of the Costa del Sol, 20 km from Malaga airport and 30 km from the center of Marbella, it is undoubtedly known for its eight kilometers of fine sand beaches and promenade with its palm trees and colorful flowers arranged throughout it. Surrounded by golf courses and nature, a place where you can enjoy the Mediterranean climate, with its more than 320 days of sunshine a year that give you plenty of reasons to choose your home.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Fuengirola, Hiszpania
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Sunhill
Fuengirola, Hiszpania
od
$373,149
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Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
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