  1. Realting.com
  2. Hiszpania
  3. Mijas
  4. Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Limitless Resorts - Mijas Hills Fase 2

Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Limitless Resorts - Mijas Hills Fase 2

Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$1,13M
;
8
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 39558
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 723082968
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Wioska
    Mijas

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
Located in a prime spot on the stunning Costa del Sol, this exclusive collection of bioclimatic villas and townhouses redefines the modern Mediterranean lifestyle through intelligent, energy-efficient design. Each home has been carefully designed to make the most of the local climate and environmental conditions, incorporating advanced construction techniques, high-performance insulation, expansive glazed surfaces, and natural ventilation strategies to significantly reduce energy consumption. Solar panels further enhance sustainability, creating homes that are as efficient as they are elegant. Designed for effortless comfort and luxury, each villa and townhouse features an infinity pool with an outdoor shower, underfloor heating, black-framed windows, a water softening system, and a comprehensive interior package tailored to contemporary living. The technology package includes network outlets, integrated lighting solutions, spotlights for landscaped trees, and pre-installation for an electric car charger. The outdoor spaces are beautifully landscaped with two palm trees and a decorative lemon tree, enhancing the Mediterranean atmosphere. Beyond the privacy of your home, the gated community features its own reception area and restaurant, making it an ideal move-in-ready residence or a hassle-free rental investment. Enjoy tranquility without isolation, with easy access to beaches, golf courses, and the vibrant lifestyle that defines the Costa del Sol. This is more than just a home: it’s a place to come home to, relax, and feel truly at ease.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Mijas, Hiszpania

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmieniłeś parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
Podobne kompleksy
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa The Hills 14
Benahavis, Hiszpania
od
$22,75M
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Infinity Views
Torrox Park, Hiszpania
od
$387,939
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Solana Village
Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$466,436
Apartamentowiec Stylowe Apartamenty z Ogrodem lub Solarium w Torrevieja
Torrevieja, Hiszpania
od
$328,010
Apartamentowiec Mieszkania z widokiem na morze na osiedlu luxe w Fuengirola
Fuengirola, Hiszpania
od
$514,379
Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Limitless Resorts - Mijas Hills Fase 2
Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$1,13M
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte
Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
Powrót do Zostawić wniosek
Inne kompleksy
Apartamentowiec Rezydencje z Widokiem na Morze w Otoczeniu Natury w Esteponie
Apartamentowiec Rezydencje z Widokiem na Morze w Otoczeniu Natury w Esteponie
Apartamentowiec Rezydencje z Widokiem na Morze w Otoczeniu Natury w Esteponie
Apartamentowiec Rezydencje z Widokiem na Morze w Otoczeniu Natury w Esteponie
Apartamentowiec Rezydencje z Widokiem na Morze w Otoczeniu Natury w Esteponie
Pokaż wszystko Apartamentowiec Rezydencje z Widokiem na Morze w Otoczeniu Natury w Esteponie
Apartamentowiec Rezydencje z Widokiem na Morze w Otoczeniu Natury w Esteponie
Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$1,26M
Rok realizacji 2027
Liczba kondygnacji 4
Domy przy Plaży z Dużymi Tarasami i Widokiem na Morze w Esteponie Ten nowy projekt znajduje się w gminie Estepona na Costa del Sol, w południowej Hiszpanii. Estepona to urocza gmina z ponad 20 kilometrami wybrzeża, znana z malowniczego starego miasta, łagodnego i przyjemnego klimatu przez ca…
Agencja
TEKCE Real Estate
Zostaw prośbę
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Morasol - Building 1
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Morasol - Building 1
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Morasol - Building 1
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Morasol - Building 1
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Morasol - Building 1
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Morasol - Building 1
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Morasol - Building 1
Manilva, Hiszpania
od
$413,883
An exclusive new development comprising 151 homes distributed across multi-family buildings, designed to offer maximum comfort, privacy, and quality of life in a privileged setting. All homes feature two or three bedrooms, a functional layout, bright and airy rooms, spacious terraces, and ou…
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Martalia Collection
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Martalia Collection
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Martalia Collection
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Martalia Collection
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Martalia Collection
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Martalia Collection
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Martalia Collection
Benalmadena, Hiszpania
od
$775,877
New development in Benalmádena. 3 and 5 bedroom apartments and penthouses. It comprises 34 homes: 30 with 3 bedrooms and 4 penthouses with 5 bedrooms offering spectacular sea views. The ground floors and penthouses are equipped with private swimming pools. All homes stand out for their supe…
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Realting.com
Udać się
Najnowsze wiadomości w Hiszpania
Gdzie kupić tanie mieszkanie w Hiszpanii? Najtańsze gminy z najniższymi cenami
09.12.2025
Gdzie kupić tanie mieszkanie w Hiszpanii? Najtańsze gminy z najniższymi cenami
Gdzie nie kupować nieruchomości w Hiszpanii: przegląd problematycznych regionów
21.11.2025
Gdzie nie kupować nieruchomości w Hiszpanii: przegląd problematycznych regionów
Jak kupić mieszkanie w Hiszpanii: Kompletny przewodnik z cenami, podatkami i poradami dla inwestorów
06.10.2025
Jak kupić mieszkanie w Hiszpanii: Kompletny przewodnik z cenami, podatkami i poradami dla inwestorów
Jak otworzyć konto bankowe w Hiszpanii: szczegółowe procedury dla rezydentów i nierezydentów
26.09.2025
Jak otworzyć konto bankowe w Hiszpanii: szczegółowe procedury dla rezydentów i nierezydentów
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
01.09.2025
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
Wybitny początek roku. Wyniki pierwszego kwartału 2025 r. na hiszpańskim rynku nieruchomości mieszkaniowych
17.07.2025
Wybitny początek roku. Wyniki pierwszego kwartału 2025 r. na hiszpańskim rynku nieruchomości mieszkaniowych
„Odzyskanie mieszkania zajęło mi prawie 3 lata.” Jak lokatorzy w Hiszpanii zajmują domy: komentarz prawnika i prawdziwa historia
23.10.2024
„Odzyskanie mieszkania zajęło mi prawie 3 lata.” Jak lokatorzy w Hiszpanii zajmują domy: komentarz prawnika i prawdziwa historia
„W ciągu roku zmieniłem 7 krajów i 35 mieszkań”. Jak Rosjanka otrzymała hiszpańską wizę cyfrową nomadów i osiedliła się w tym kraju
09.08.2024
„W ciągu roku zmieniłem 7 krajów i 35 mieszkań”. Jak Rosjanka otrzymała hiszpańską wizę cyfrową nomadów i osiedliła się w tym kraju
Wyświetlić wszystkie publikacje