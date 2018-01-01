  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencje
  3. GreekEstate.eu

GreekEstate.eu

Grecja, Souliou 31 Ioannina 45332
Udostępnij za pomocą:
QR
GreekEstate.eu
Napisz do nas
Napisz do nas
Company type
Company type
Agencja nieruchomości
Rok założenia firmy
Rok założenia firmy
2005
Języki komunikacji
Języki komunikacji
English, Ελληνικά
Strona internetowa
Strona internetowa
greekestate.eu
Opis

GREEKESTATE.EU

«Creating value for our customers» 


The core of our company is composed of a clear and successful philosophy that defines our values ​​and culture:  
·         A drive to excel, by maintaining high standards and personal values, and ​​by treating our customers with respect and trust.
·         To be a source of steady profit, by providing services and advice on developing and managing properties that will benefit our customers.
·         To be a resilient firm, based on solid foundations that are not affected by the economy and market fluctuations.
·         These principles embody our commitment to quality and integrity that is reflected in the nature of our partnerships and the relationships we build with our customers.  

Nasi agenci w Grecja
Michael Nakos
Michael Nakos
16 obiektów
Agencje w pobliżu
YOUR NEXT HOME
304 obiekty

Twój następny dom został stworzony, aby przynieść rewolucję w dziedzinie nieruchomości w Grecji. My, inspiratorzy i twórcy z doświadczeniem w dziedzinie nieruchomości, a jednocześnie wieloletnim doświadczeniem i udaną obecnością w sektorze bankowym, ubezpieczeniowym i turystycznym, gwarantuję ci najlepszy wynik w poszukiwaniu idealnej nieruchomości dla Ciebie. Naszymi zasadami są praca zespołowa, postrzeganie antropocentryczne oraz całkowita jakość usług i usług, które dzięki najnowocześniejszym technikom zaspokoją 100% twoich potrzeb i marzeń.

Twój następny dom ma na celu oferowanie najlepszych usług w dziedzinie nieruchomości za pomocą jednego przewodnika. Nienaganna obsługa każdego z naszych klientów w całym kraju. Nasza firma jest sposobem na zdobycie własnego domu. Natychmiastowa obsługa: dzięki naszej najnowocześniejszej stronie masz bezpośredni dostęp do naszego dużego portfolio. Wszystkie potrzebne informacje są dostępne poprzez szybki widok wszystkich naszych nieruchomości. Najważniejsza jest nasza odpowiedź na każde twoje codzienne żądanie, służąc i doradzając, aby dokonać najlepszego wyboru nieruchomości. Aby tak się stało, korzystamy z jednego z najlepszych programów zarządzania w dziedzinie nieruchomości.

El Greko
61 obiekt
El Greko Real Estate Agency jest wiarygodnym asystentem i konsultantem ds. Nieruchomości w Grecji. Jesteśmy profesjonalnymi ekspertami z dużym doświadczeniem na greckim rynku nieruchomości. Dostarczymy Ci ciekawe i odpowiednie oferty oraz pomożemy wybrać najbardziej odpowiednie opcje dla apartamentów, domków letniskowych, willi i kamienic.
Hellenic Proeprty Greek Real Estate & Investments Company
933 obiekty

Tworzymy wszystkie warunki do komfortowego życia w Grecji. Hellenic Property to agencja nieruchomości specjalizująca się w greckich nieruchomościach. Wierzymy, że wielkie rzeczy wymagają dobrego odpoczynku i świeżej energii. To sprawia, że doceniamy czas z rodziną i przyjaciółmi i cieszymy się każdym promieniem ciepłego Słońca. Dlatego postanowiliśmy zorganizować agencję, która pomoże przedsiębiorcom żyć, zrelaksować się i robić interesy w gościnnym kraju i łonie cywilizacji europejskiej w Grecji. Kochamy nasze przedmioty i sprzedajemy i wynajmujemy tylko te, które chcielibyśmy żyć w sobie. Jest dla nas korzystne, aby być uczciwym wobec naszych klientów, ponieważ tylko ta strategia gwarantuje klientom przez całe życie. Dołącz do klubu zadowolonych klientów.

JP & Partners Ltd
22 obiekty
Jesteśmy międzynarodową firmą inwestycyjną w nieruchomości z siedzibą w Grecji, Polsce, na Litwie, w Libanie i Czarnogórze. Podróż rozpoczęliśmy na Litwie w 2010 r. I przybyliśmy do Grecji podczas kryzysu finansowego jako pionierzy inwestycji alternatywnych ze względu na przystępność cenową nieruchomości, oraz wysoki popyt na możliwości inwestycyjne w Grecji z naszej szerokiej sieci klientów. Nasze prace koncentrują się wokół idei bycia wiodącą agencją nieruchomości w Grecji pod względem postępu technologicznego i zadowolenia klientów. Naszą wizją jest uczynienie naszej społeczności JP & Partners na całym świecie ludźmi, którzy są aktywnie zaangażowani w zakup i sprzedaż nieruchomości, i osiągnięcie tego; nasze wartości to silna wiara w to, kim jesteśmy, silne zaufanie do naszych ludzi, naszych klientów i naszej sieci B2B oraz wytrwałość w osiąganiu większych korzyści.
Alpha Ermis
7 obiektów

Czy chcesz kupić lub wynająć mieszkanie w Salonikach? Znajdź dom lub willę nad morzem? Wynajmować lub sprzedawać nieruchomości w Grecji? Agencja nieruchomości „Alpha ERMIS” w Salonikach oferuje szeroki zakres usług związanych z nieruchomościami w Grecji. Nasi eksperci doradzą ci we wszelkich kwestiach związanych z nieruchomościami i poinformują Cię o aktualnych trendach rynkowych. Nie tylko towarzyszymy zakupowi / sprzedaży nieruchomości, ale także ułatwiamy uzyskanie greckiego dokumentu pobytowego, a także wszelkich innych niezbędnych dokumentów. Ponieważ znamy wszystkie subtelności prawne, pomożemy Ci zmniejszyć opodatkowanie, a także wykorzystamy całe nasze doświadczenie i wiedzę do rozwiązania wszelkich pojawiających się problemów.

Realting.com
Udać się