In which countries' visa centers is it most difficult to obtain a Schengen visa? According to the 2022 statistics, the top of the anti-rating is Algeria, followed by India. What other countries are in the top ten?

According to official statistics, most often denied Schengen visas in the visa centers of Algeria (179 409 refusals), India (121 188 denials), and Turkey (120,876 denials). Morocco (119,346), Russia (68,753), Tunisia (48,909), UAE (42,10542,105), Nigeria (39,189), Iran (33,679), and Egypt (31,27131,271) come next.

However, it is interesting to look at these same countries in terms of the number of rejections as a percentage of the number of visas issued. From this perspective, the situation looks like this:

Country Number of issued visas Number of visa refusals Refusal rate
Turkey

778 409

120 876

15,5 %
Russian Federation

687 239

68 753

10,0 %
India

671 928

121 188

18,0 %
Morocco

423 201

119 346

28,2 %
Algeria

392 053

179 409

45,8 %
Saudi Arabia

357 764

18 292

5,1 %
United Kingdom

282 109

11 482

4,1 %
Thailand

208 356

16 869

8,1 %
United Arab Emirates

187 196

42 105

22,5 %
Tunisia

168 346

48 909

29,1 %
Egypt

167 995

31 271

18,6 %

 

 