In which countries' visa centers is it most difficult to obtain a Schengen visa? According to the 2022 statistics, the top of the anti-rating is Algeria, followed by India. What other countries are in the top ten?
According to official statistics, most often denied Schengen visas in the visa centers of Algeria (179 409 refusals), India (121 188 denials), and Turkey (120,876 denials). Morocco (119,346), Russia (68,753), Tunisia (48,909), UAE (42,10542,105), Nigeria (39,189), Iran (33,679), and Egypt (31,27131,271) come next.
However, it is interesting to look at these same countries in terms of the number of rejections as a percentage of the number of visas issued. From this perspective, the situation looks like this:
|Country
|Number of issued visas
|Number of visa refusals
|Refusal rate
|Turkey
|
778 409
|
120 876
|
15,5 %
|Russian Federation
|
687 239
|
68 753
|
10,0 %
|India
|
671 928
|
121 188
|
18,0 %
|Morocco
|
423 201
|
119 346
|
28,2 %
|Algeria
|
392 053
|
179 409
|
45,8 %
|Saudi Arabia
|
357 764
|
18 292
|
5,1 %
|United Kingdom
|
282 109
|
11 482
|
4,1 %
|Thailand
|
208 356
|
16 869
|
8,1 %
|United Arab Emirates
|
187 196
|
42 105
|
22,5 %
|Tunisia
|
168 346
|
48 909
|
29,1 %
|Egypt
|
167 995
|
31 271
|
18,6 %