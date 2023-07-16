In which countries' visa centers is it most difficult to obtain a Schengen visa? According to the 2022 statistics, the top of the anti-rating is Algeria, followed by India. What other countries are in the top ten?

According to official statistics, most often denied Schengen visas in the visa centers of Algeria (179 409 refusals), India (121 188 denials), and Turkey (120,876 denials). Morocco (119,346), Russia (68,753), Tunisia (48,909), UAE (42,10542,105), Nigeria (39,189), Iran (33,679), and Egypt (31,27131,271) come next.

However, it is interesting to look at these same countries in terms of the number of rejections as a percentage of the number of visas issued. From this perspective, the situation looks like this: