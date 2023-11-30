On November 23, 2023, the EU Council met to introduce changes to the EU Long-Term Residence Directives that will affect third-country nationals in all EU Member States. These changes affect the acquisition of permanent residence status, offering increased flexibility and opportunities for individuals wishing to reside legally in the European Union for a longer period of time.

Key changes

Shortened period of residence

According to the updated directives, individuals can now obtain a permanent residence permit in an EU country after five years of legal residence there. It is noteworthy that this term allows for a change of residence for a maximum of two years within the stipulated five-year period. However, this provision applies selectively, primarily to those with certain residence permits (such as the Blue Card).

Income verification and integration conditions

EU Member States now have the right to require proof of a stable source of income during the specified period of residence, as well as compliance with integration conditions.

Benefits of permanent residence

Obtaining permanent residence status opens up many opportunities, facilitating greater mobility and the freedom to choose the country of residence. Permanent residents have equal access to employment and self-employment opportunities, education, training, and tax benefits that equalize them with EU citizens.

Context and statistics

Eurostat's data for 2020 showed that around 23 million third-country nationals were legally residing in the EU at that time, representing 5% of the union's total population. And only 10 million people possessed permanent residence permits at that time. The authorities plan to harmonize the norms across countries and eliminate discrepancies.