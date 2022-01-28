The real estate market in Poland is now more active than ever. Investors from all over the world are pouring their savings into properties in this country, international companies are opening offices in its major cities, and buyers are lining up to buy the best apartment directly from the developer. In such a situation, it is very difficult for an ordinary person who wants to buy an apartment in Poland to navigate the market and find the necessary information. That is why the Realting.com platform, together with experts from the real estate agency Bauwille Polska, is starting a series of articles in which we will tell you everything you would like to know about buying property in Poland (and even more). Follow the news — only we will have answers to the buyers’ most obscure questions.

Galina Kharlamova, an expert in Bauwille Polska Sp. z o.o., and Alex Kühl, CEO of Bauwille Polska Sp. z o.o. and founder of the Antimakler Investor Club, have been working on international real estate markets for many years. As of recently, one of the most interesting and promising, in their opinion, has been the real estate market in Poland. And what’s even better: this market is open not only to large investors but also to ordinary buyers who want to save and increase their capital.

However, in order to find your footing right and, most importantly, on time, you need to have full information and know about all the nuances of real estate transactions. Galina and Alex are willing to share this information, they will answer the simplest and the most difficult questions of buyers, talk about all the legal nuances of transactions and explain how to choose the right property in Poland.

The Realting.com platform, together with two experts from the real estate agency Bauwille Polska, will talk about all the intricacies of buying property in Poland in three articles. You will learn how things are in the real estate market now and how to choose the right apartment or house for you; why apartments in the same house can be an investor’s success or failure; how to buy a house with a land plot as a foreigner, and how to acquire a commercial property if, in fact. it can’t be done (but it’s actually possible). And that’s not all you can learn about!

Follow our news and don’t miss your chance to buy an apartment in Poland at the best price for you!