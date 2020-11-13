The sale of real estate has started in Spain, with discounts reaching up to 40%. A large-scale campaign together with Bankia company was initiated by Haya Real Estate agency. They have put on the market about 4500 objects in total, including almost 2000 private houses and apartments. In addition, the sale includes land plots, warehouses, and office space, garages, and retail space. The sale will last till December 15, reports Idealista.

The largest number of properties for sale is in the Mediterranean. If we look at housing offers, the following regions are at the top:

Andalusia — 450 locations;

Murcia — 341;

Catalonia — 324;

Valencia — 258.

As for the provinces, the first positions in sales of housing are occupied by Alicante, Valencia, Granada, and Tarragona. A number of objects are also represented in resort areas.

Buyers can find housing up to 100,000 euros as part of the campaign. For example, low-priced apartments with two bedrooms presented on the coast of Bellreguard near Gandia. Their price is approximately 90,000 euros. A tempting offer is also available in the Torrent. Here you can buy a three-bedroom apartment for 96.000 euros.

In some provinces, the price of real estate is half off. We are talking about Lleida and Tarragona, where apartments on sale cost 40,000 euros.