Emporis has unveiled the ranking of the best skyscrapers built in 2020. The choice was made by a jury of experts in the field of architecture. For over 20 years now, Emporis has selected and awarded the best high-rise buildings around the world on a yearly basis.

This time, for the first time in the history of the award, this prestigious trophy has gone to Australia — the title of the best skyscraper was awarded to One Barangaroo. The building was erected in Sydney by Wilkinson Eyre, a famous British architect. Its height is 271 meters. The building broke all records in the city for this indicator. It offers panoramic views of the Sydney Opera House and Harbor.

The TOP-5 best skyscrapers also included:

Telus Sky, built in Calgary, Canada;

New York One Vanderbilt;

Milanese Libeskind Tower;

Shanghai Qiantan Center.

Rounding out the TOP-10 we find Tour Alto, erected in French Courbevoie, Melbourne Australia 108, New York’s Central Park Tower, Chicago’s North Wacker Drive, and the Grand Tower, designed in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

Why was One Barangaroo the winner?

According to the jury, the key factor that allowed the Australian skyscraper to take the highest position in the ranking was the original futuristic design of its external facade. Visually, the property looks like three petals twisted slightly at the top. The building was erected on a podium with a height of 4 floors, the outer walls of which are decorated with a marble mantle.

Inside the tower, there are restaurants, apartments, and a casino. It also houses a posh, six-star hotel owned by the Crown Resort Group, the official developer of One Barangaroo and Australia’s largest entertainment corporation.

It is worth recalling that the prestigious Emporis award went to Russia last year. The title of the best skyscraper was achieved by the Lakhta Center, erected in St. Petersburg — the headquarters of the Gazprom company is located on its territory.