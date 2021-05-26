Ranking of countries most resistant to coronavirus published
Bloomberg news portal has released a list of countries ranked by their resistance to coronavirus. When creating it, a wide range of information was used to identify in which states the fight against the pandemic is being carried out as efficiently as possible with minor economic and social disruptions. In particular, mortality rates, vaccination availability and a number of other factors were taken into account. In total, the experts provided relevant data for 53 states.
According to the indicators at the end of April this year, the positions are as follows:
- Singapore
- New Zealand
- Australia.
- Israel.
- Taiwan.
The TOP-10 also includes South Korea, Japan, UAE, Finland and Hong Kong. Russia is on the 22nd position, the USA is on the 17th, and Germany occupies the 26th. The last three places went to Argentina, Poland and Brazil.
When compiling the rating, experts computed a number of factors:
- The number of cases associated with the transmission of the virus within Singapore has decreased to almost zero due to the imposed restrictions at the country’s border. A strict quarantine program also had a positive effect, which nevertheless allowed citizens to keep leading their normal lives.
- It turned out that vaccination is not a guarantee that the pandemic will end. For example, countries such as France and Chile, where most of the population have the opportunity to receive vaccinations, dropped in the rankings as new outbreaks of the mutated virus brought from other countries (including India, where the vaccination situation is far from the best) were recorded in them.
- The situation is most alarming in Poland and Mexico. For example, in Poland, only 13% of the population have received the vaccine. The situation is aggravated by the new British strain, which has caused up to 90% of recurrent infections and a record increase in diseases and deaths. Meanwhile, the virulent strain which was first reported in Brazil is now killing people all over Latin America, even in countries like Chile, where nearly a third of the population has been vaccinated.
- The UK, after the restrictions were lifted, managed to climb 7 positions in the ranking due to strict border controls and fast vaccinations.
- China dropped 5 places in the list, leaving the TOP-10. The country has identified new cases of infection in a border town close to Myanmar. The area has been locked by the authorities, and its entire population has been tested three times for the virus.