A place for active people of all generations. Why is “Living in the Modern City of Halle” the ideal project for investors?

What does an ideal real estate investment project look like? A reliable developer, a good location, and the prospect of high returns. The project “Life in the Metropolis of Halle”, which is being realized in one of the best investment regions in Germany, corresponds to all these parameters. All details about it, including visualizations of houses and layouts, are in our article.

Project “Living in the Modern City of Halle”. Overview

The project “Living in the modern city of Halle” (official name in German—”Wohnen an der Alten Heerstrasse”) is a modern residential complex of 178 houses, including duplexes and townhouses. The developer of the unique residential complex is Hertel + Wolf Baugesellschaft mbH, an experienced construction company specializing in the building of standardized house types.

Main points about the project:

Living area: 115 square meters and 145 square meters.

Total area: 68,219 square meters.

The houses meet the KFW55 standard, which equals energy efficiency and environmental sustainability.

The underfloor heating.

Floor-to-ceiling windows are the highlight of the houses. They saturate the rooms with daylight, creating a cozy atmosphere.

Bathroom equipment of German brands.

Electric shutters, with which all front windows are equipped, provide convenience and security.

Children's playground, which will be built directly on the territory of the complex.

What about the location? The project is located on the street Alte Heerstraße in the south of Halle/Saale, which provides proximity to stores, schools, kindergartens, and public transportation.

The exact address is Alte Heerstraße, 06132 Halle/Saale, Saxony-Anhalt, Germany.

Choose your ideal home—house types and visualization of layouts

You can invest in 2 types of houses offered by the developer:

MODERN LIVING 115

Key features:

Perfect for couples and small families.

Living area of about 115 square meters.

2 floors.

4 rooms.

Unfurnished attic.

No basement.

1 parking space.

Ground floor

The ground floor will be equipped with an entrance hall, guest toilet with shower, open kitchen, living and dining room with terrace, and utility/storage room under the massive staircase to the upper floor.

Ground floor. Non-binding visualisation. Subject to change.

First floor

The first floor has a bathroom with a window, two children's rooms, a bedroom, and a small landing. The unfinished attic is accessed by a pull-down ladder.

First floor. Non-binding visualisation. Subject to change.

MODERN FAMILY 145

Key features:

Suitable for large families.

The living area is about 145 square meters.

3 floors.

4 rooms and an attic studio.

No basement.

1 parking space.

Ground floor

The ground floor will be equipped with an entrance hall, guest toilet with shower, open kitchen, living and dining room with terrace, and utility/storage room under the massive staircase to the upper floor.

Ground floor. Non-binding visualisation. Subject to change.

First floor

On the first floor, there is a bathroom with a window, two children's rooms, a bedroom, and a small landing.

First floor. Non-binding visualisation. Subject to change

Attic Studio

The attic floor offers you many options for arrangement. Whether it's a bedroom, a children's playroom, or a recreation room, equip this room according to your own ideas and preferences!

Attic studio. Non-binding visualisation. Subject to change.

Important: All houses are sold unfurnished and without a built-in kitchen.

Exterior view of the houses of the complex

Of course, from an investment point of view, it is important to consider not only how the layouts of the houses will look but also how attractive their exteriors will be. Let's take a look.

SEMI-DETACHED HOUSES

House type Modern Family. Garden side. Non-binding visualisation.

House type Modern Family. Street side. Non-binding visualisation

TERRACED HOUSES

House types: Modern Living (left) and Modern Family (right). Non-binding visualisation.

Project Completion Timeline

The year of delivery of the “Living in the Modern City of Halle” project will depend on the investment, but in any case, completion is not expected before 2025.

Why is the city of Halle an ideal place for investment?

Halle is the largest city in the state of Saxony-Anhalt and is part of the Leipzig-Halle metropolitan area. The region is one of the fastest-growing eastern regions in Germany and offers a high standard of living, education, modern infrastructure, and excellent employment opportunities.

Halle's population has been growing since 2010 and is expected to continue to grow in the coming years. More than 240,000 people currently live in Halle. Within a radius of 50 kilometers, 1.7 million people live and work here.

The advantages of a metropolis:

Germany's greenest city.

High standard of living and education.

State-of-the-art infrastructure.

Excellent employment opportunities.

Schools, kindergartens, shopping opportunities in the immediate vicinity.

Wide range of cultural activities: opera, theater, museums, galleries.

There are numerous opportunities for sports; for instance, there are 185 sports clubs for children and adults.

A wide range of leisure activities: parks and nature reserves, swimming pools with amusement rides, mountain zoos, observatories, botanical gardens, and much more.

Hiking, cycling, boating, or canoeing in Saaleaue.

Very good public transport connections. It is the most important hub for rail connections in the federal state of Saxony-Anhalt. In addition, the city has connections to the regional and city railroads.

Halle-Leipzig International Airport is only 12.5 km away.

This is what the developer Hertel + Wolf Baugesellschaft mbH says about the investment attractiveness of the project:

— The region of Halle (Saale) is one of the fastest-growing regions in Eastern Germany. The modern, purpose-built infrastructure makes a major contribution to this.

In addition, Halle (Saale) is a vital business region with a modern and future-oriented mix of industries. The focus is on renewable energy, electromobility, special mechanical engineering, sensors, biotechnology, media, and creative industries.

The Halle/Leipzig economic area is the second largest in East Germany after Berlin and is one of the top 10 investment regions in the country! So, thanks to our unique project, you literally have the chance to invest in a growing economy and make money from it in the long run.