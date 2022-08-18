Foreigners will have to pay more: Poland has introduced new fees for issuance and replacement of documents

The Polish government has decided to apply new fees for issuing and replacing documents to foreigners. Now the amount of charges for them will be higher.

The following documents are in question: a residence card, a Polish travel document issued to foreigners, a Polish identity card for a foreigner, a permit of toleration stay. What will be the fees now:

The residence card — 100PLN (21.37 euros);

Polish travel document for a foreigner — 350PLN (EUR 74,80);

Polish identity card for a foreigner — 100PLN (21.37 EUR);

Tolerated residence permit — 100PLN (21,37 EUR).

New amounts of fees are in force since July 29, 2022. But if you applied for documents before these changes (i.e. before July 28 inclusive), you will be charged at the previous rates.

Read also:

Options of inexpensive apartments in Poland:

3 room apartment gmina Lubowo, Poland $67,712 3 Rooms 66 m² 2/2 Floor

2 room apartment Warsaw, Poland $69,457 2 Rooms 30 m²

2 room apartment Warsaw, Poland $111,828 2 Rooms 38 m² 4 Floor

2 room apartment Warsaw, Poland $95,966 2 Rooms 38 m² 1 Floor

2 room apartment Poznan, Poland $21,644 2 Rooms 40 m² 1/6 Floor

1 room apartment Warsaw, Poland $95,439 1 Rooms 28 m² 5 Floor

2 room apartment Poznan, Poland $65,455 2 Rooms 36 m² 1/4 Floor

2 room apartment Warsaw, Poland $89,005 2 Rooms 37 m² 8 Floor

2 room apartment Warsaw, Poland $95,988 2 Rooms 42 m² 10 Floor