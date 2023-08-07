Greece's “Golden Visa” has doubled in price as planned. The three-month transition period has ended .



According to the new immigration code of Greece , the “transition period” for the program “Golden Visa” was extended until July 31, 2023. Prior to this date, a residence permit in Greece could be obtained by investing in real estate €250 thousand. However, since August 1, the minimum investment threshold has increased to €500 thousand.



It should be noted that the increase in the cost of the “golden passport” affected only 36 municipalities with the highest demand for housing.



It should be noted that due to the announcement of the Golden Visa price increase, investors have become much more active in buying real estate in Greece. Over the past year, an average of €1.57 billion was invested under this program. In the first quarter of 2023 alone, an average of 1,052 new permits were issued, 141% more than in the same period a year earlier.

