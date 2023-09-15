In recent years, there has been an explosion of demand for luxury penthouses in South Africa from foreign buyers. They have become a true symbol of status, luxury, and convenience. What makes these properties so attractive to wealthy foreigners?

Firstly, luxury penthouses offer a high level of service, including concierge services. Secondly, investors are attracted by the luxurious interiors. In addition, some penthouses are equipped with spas and private gyms, allowing owners to maintain an active lifestyle right at home.

The most sought-after locations for luxury penthouse investments are: