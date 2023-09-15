South Africa's luxury penthouses are enticing foreign investors. Whyt?
15.09.2023 17:20
In recent years, there has been for luxury penthouses in South Africa from foreign buyers. They have become a true symbol of status, luxury, and convenience. What makes these properties so attractive to wealthy foreigners?
Firstly, luxury penthouses offer a high level of service, including concierge services. Secondly, investors are attracted by the luxurious interiors. In addition, some penthouses are equipped with spas and private gyms, allowing owners to maintain an active lifestyle right at home.
The most sought-after locations for luxury penthouse investments are:
- Cape Town's Atlantic Coast and Robben Island. With views of the Indian Ocean, these areas attract foreigners, and penthouse prices here range from $4.2 million to $13.2 million.
- Umhlanga. This ocean-view neighborhood is also popular with foreign investors.
- Cape Town. Prices for penthouses in this city range from $3.3 million to $13 million.
- Clifton is becoming an oasis for those who appreciate luxury and life by the sea. Penthouses overlooking the beach sell for up to $6.3 million.
- Bantry Bay, Fresnaye, and Sea Point. Prices for penthouses in these neighborhoods exceed $1.5 million.
- Sandton is attracting attention because of the Da Vinci and Michelangelo penthouses, which are the most exclusive properties in the neighborhood. Some apartments sell for up to $4 million. The growing demand for penthouses in Sandton is also due to the high quality of English-speaking schools, which makes the neighborhood attractive for families with children.