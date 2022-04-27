Almaty will host an international exhibition of foreign real estate on June 24-25, 2022. Visitors will be able to buy new housing, invest in an interesting project or become the owners of business premises. All participants of the exhibition will have special conditions for buying real estate: discounts from developers, additional options from agencies and assistance with paperwork.

Visitors to «United Property Expo 2022» will be able to make new acquaintances, find business partners and get acquainted with 10 thousand properties at once.United Property Expo 2022 in Almaty (IEC Atakent) is an international class event. Its participants are the largest players in the real estate market: the international real estate platform Realting.com, the Hayat Estate agency, the companies Topcu Group, Yekta Homes, Portugal Property Advisor, Zodiac Group, Dom NA MORE, Immo Alanya, Property in Alanya, Black Sea Towers, Dorter construction.

«United Property Expo 2022» participants hail from the United States of America, sunny Bulgaria, hospitable Portugal, Latvia and Italy, the United Arab Emirates, Thailand, Switzerland, Germany, the Czech Republic, and Austria. They have prepared detailed information about their new properties: residential complexes, country houses and shopping centers.

A rich business program is also planned within the framework of the exhibition. It will be attended by world-renowned speakers: investors, developers, analysts, economists. Visitors to «United Property Expo 2022» will learn the latest information about the real estate market and its development forecasts for the next few years.

«United Property Expo 2022» has strong advertising support, so all of its participants will be able to attract a large number of potential customers and present their new projects to the public. The event will be interesting not only to businessmen and investors, but also to regular citizens who want to buy real estate at a favorable price.

Tickets can be booked free of charge using this link with the promo code RealtingFree on the website. If you are interested in participating in the exhibition as an exhibitor, you can send a request for more detailed information.

The exhibition will be held at the following address: Timiryazeva 42, Almaty, Kazakhstan. All guests are welcome in the premises of IEC «Atakent» on June 24 and 25, 2022!

