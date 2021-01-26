A few days ago, a well-known YouTube channel published a video about a luxurious palace located in Gelendzhik. According to what we’ve seen, the building belongs to Russian President Vladimir Putin. 

We can’t say that everything mentioned in the video is true. However, the video has gained more than 40 million views. This means that probably there are people who want to buy real estate near that palace, in order to be at least a little closer to the president. 

Alleged palace of Vladimir Putin in Gelendzhik

All those interested in this opportunity are invited to pay attention to housing in Sochi. The city is located on the Black Sea coast of the Krasnodar Territory. Sochi is justifiably called the resort «capital» of Russia — millions of tourists come here every year. Wonderful climate, beautiful landscapes, ski slopes and proximity to the sea make this Russian city really stand out. 

We’ve made a selection of properties for sale for those who would like to settle here and observe all of the above-mentioned beauty of nature not only during the holidays. In the list of accommodations, you can find the best offer for everyone’s taste and budget.

Apartments
1 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
$81,121
1 Rooms 34 m² 1/13 Floor
1 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
$54,821
1 Rooms 30 m² 1/5 Floor
2 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
$61,348
2 Rooms 40 m² 1/3 Floor
2 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
$74,400
2 Rooms 47 m² 4/7 Floor
1 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
$219,178
1 Rooms 27 m² 1/3 Floor
2 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
$75,706
2 Rooms 40 m² 7/7 Floor
1 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
$86,148
1 Rooms 33 m² 6/6 Floor
1 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
$94,632
1 Rooms 42 m² 3/4 Floor
2 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
$114,864
2 Rooms 40 m² 12/17 Floor

Elite apartments
2 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
$456,844
2 Rooms 117 m² 5/17 Floor
5 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
$784,621
5 Rooms 200 m² 5/9 Floor
3 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
$694,981
3 Rooms 140 m² 24/25 Floor
3 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
$1,50M
3 Rooms 300 m² 9/10 Floor
3 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
$868,424
3 Rooms 119 m² 7/8 Floor
4 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
$2,50M
4 Rooms 250 m² 1/4 Floor
3 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
$1,03M
3 Rooms 171 m² 14/15 Floor
4 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
$2,01M
4 Rooms 365 m² 4/5 Floor
4 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
$3,00M
4 Rooms 275 m² 15/16 Floor

Houses and cottages
House
Sochi, Russia
$653,654
350 m²
Cottage
Sochi, Russia
$717,898
260 m²
House
Sochi, Russia
$1,38M
454 m²
House
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
$1,10M
437 m²
House
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
$1,50M
420 m²
House
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
$1,50M
500 m²
House
Sochi, Russia
$2,74M
400 m²
House
Sochi, Russia
$4,15M
360 m²
House
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
$5,01M
564 m²