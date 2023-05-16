Which countries have the highest inflation rate? Here is the list

Do you want to know how the ranking of the countries in the world by inflation rate looks? Wisevoter has shared its analysis based on IMF data.

The inflation rate is an important economic indicator that can provide useful information about the overall financial health of countries around the world. Here's how the top countries with the highest inflation rates look like:

Country Inflation rate in 2022 1. Zimbabwe 284,94% 2. Venezuela 210% 3. Sudan 154,91% 4. Turkey 73,13% 5. Argentina 72,37% 6. Sri Lanka 48,19% 7. Suriname 47,56% 8. Yemen 43,85% 9. Iran 39,99% 10. Ethiopia 33,64% 11. Moldova 28,48% 12. Ghana 27,18% 13. Haiti 26,82% 14. Sierra Leone 25,91% 15. Angola 21,69% 16. Estonia 21% 17. Ukraine 20,55% 18. Nigeria 18,91% 19. Malawi 18,45% 20. Lithuania 17,61%

As we can see, higher rates of inflation are particularly characteristic of African countries, caused by political instability, poor infrastructure, and frequent natural disasters. Note that hyperinflation usually leads to a fall in the value of the currency, as observed in Zimbabwe and Venezuela.

The place with the lowest inflation rate in the world is Hong Kong (the inflation rate there is 1.9%). Also, low inflation can be found in such countries as Qatar (4.48%), Switzerland (3.06%), and many European countries. The reasons for this situation are stable macroeconomic policy and favorable financial conditions.

