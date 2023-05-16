Do you want to know how the ranking of the countries in the world by inflation rate looks? Wisevoter has shared its analysis based on IMF data.

The inflation rate is an important economic indicator that can provide useful information about the overall financial health of countries around the world. Here's how the top countries with the highest inflation rates look like:

Country

Inflation rate in 2022

1. Zimbabwe

284,94%

2. Venezuela

210%

3. Sudan

154,91%

4. Turkey

73,13%

5. Argentina

72,37%

6. Sri Lanka

48,19%

7. Suriname

47,56%

8. Yemen

43,85%

9. Iran

39,99%

10. Ethiopia

33,64%

11. Moldova 

28,48%

12. Ghana 

27,18%

13. Haiti 

26,82%

14. Sierra Leone 

25,91%

15. Angola 

21,69%

16. Estonia

21%

17. Ukraine

20,55%

18. Nigeria 

18,91%

19. Malawi 

18,45%

20. Lithuania

17,61%

As we can see, higher rates of inflation are particularly characteristic of African countries, caused by political instability, poor infrastructure, and frequent natural disasters. Note that hyperinflation usually leads to a fall in the value of the currency, as observed in Zimbabwe and Venezuela.

The place with the lowest inflation rate in the world is Hong Kong (the inflation rate there is 1.9%). Also, low inflation can be found in such countries as Qatar (4.48%), Switzerland (3.06%), and many European countries. The reasons for this situation are stable macroeconomic policy and favorable financial conditions.
 