Dubai, UAE
from € 408,288
Residential complex Modern residence Riviera IV with a swimming pool, green areas and a picturesque view in MBR City, Dubai, UAE
About the complex

The residence combine Mediterranean architecture and modern design, and features a swimming pool, a landscaped garden, boutiques, kids' playgrounds and sports grounds.

Completion - 3 quarter of 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Sheikh Zayed Road - 15 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 10 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 12 minutes
  • Business Bay - 10 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 22 minutes
  • Jumeirah Beach - 12 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 15 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 15 minutes
  • Golf Club - 10 minutes
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New villas and townhouses in a gated residence District 11 Opal Gardens with beaches, in the quiet residential area of MBR, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer villas and townhouses with balconies and a view of the lagoon and the city.

The prestigious residence features a sports ground, a lagoon, a kids' playground, a yoga studio, sandy beaches, a bike and waking path, barbecue areas, a fitness center.

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2026.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Miele appliances
  • Marble floor in the living and dining rooms
  • Large windows
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to the central district of Downtown Dubai.

  • Dubai Water Canal - 23 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 22 minutes
  • Fountain Dubai - 21 minutes
  • Dolphinarium - 19 minutes
Apartment building 3BR | Design Quarter | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: -2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in D3, known as Design Quarter by Meraas

Amenities & Facilities;

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in D3, known as Design Quarter by Meraas

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 3 Bedroom
  • 4 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,633 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Foyer
  • Maid room
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Balcony & Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Barbeque area
  • Gym
  • 24/7 security
  • Fitness centre
  • Games area
  • Green surrouding
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park area
  • Skating area
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Championship golf course
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running track
  • Shopping & Supermarket

Nearby Location;

  • Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary – 05 mins
  • Burj Khalifa – 10 mins
  • Downtown Dubai – 10 mins
  • Sheikh Zayed Road – 15 mins
  • Dubai Mall – 10 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 15 mins
  • Jumeirah Beach – 20 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex New Palace Residence North with a panoramic view and restaurants directly on the promenade, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the beach and Downtown Dubai.

The residence features an infinity pool, shops and restaurants, a kids' playground and a pool, a yoga studio and a gym, a barbecue area.

Completion - June, 2027.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located on the picturesque promenade, close to bars, restaurants, shops, entertainment.

  • Central park - 5 minutes
  • Creek Marina - 10 minutes
