  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Residential complex Elite villas and townhouses surrounded by greenery and parks in the quiet and peaceful area of Damac Hills 2, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex Elite villas and townhouses surrounded by greenery and parks in the quiet and peaceful area of Damac Hills 2, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 247,800
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Elite villas and townhouses surrounded by greenery and parks in the quiet and peaceful area of Damac Hills 2, Dubai, UAE
1 / 7
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The project consists of villas and townhouses surrounded by numerous parks, green areas and community spaces. Located just off the Umm Suqeim Street freeway in Akoya, the development has excellent access to all areas of Dubai.

All residences have en-suite bathrooms, a separate office for work and a cozy living room.

The eco-friendly environment, high level of safety, spacious rooms and various amenities will provide the best atmosphere for children and their parents.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Other amenities of the project: air conditioning, movie theater, yoga studio, kindergarten, security, video surveillance, store, volleyball and basketball courts, polo and equestrian club.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Akoya O2 Oxygen Damac Shopping Mall - 3.6 km
  • School - 3 km
  • ATM 3.6 km
  • Burj Khalifa - 43.2 km
  • Pharmacy 3.6 km
  • Airport - 50 km
  • Al Qudra Native Planting 10 km
  • Sea - 33 km.
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residence Grand with swimming pools and gardens close to the golf club, Sports City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 1BR | Bayshore | Emaar
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 3BR | Summer | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building Danube Properties
Dubai, UAE
from € 195,401
Apartment building Damac Bay 2 | Seaview Apartment | Ultra Luxury
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Residential complex Elite villas and townhouses surrounded by greenery and parks in the quiet and peaceful area of Damac Hills 2, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 247,800
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Apartment building 1BR | Peninsula Five | Business Bay
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2024

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its client amazing 1 bedroom apartment, located in Business Bay, known as Peninsula Five by Select Group

Nearby Neighbourhood;

  • Business Bay – 0.1Km
  • City Walk – 2.1Km
  • DIFC – 3.3Km
  • Sheikh Zayed Road – 3.6Km

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 2 Bedroom
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 875 Sqft
  • Laundry area
  • Powder room
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • Fitness centre
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Jogging, Running & Cycling track
  • Sports court
  • Shopping & Supermarket area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Community Hall
  • Green surrounding
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Garden & Park
  • Hospital
  • Green surrounding

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 794

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building 2BR | ORB Tower | MBR City
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2023

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in ORB Tower, MBR City, Dubai.

Key Highlights;

  • Magnificently designed to suit your present-day lifestyle
  • Exclusive access to modern-day amenities & facilities
  • Residences to offer inspiring views of the surrounding areas
  • Attractive & feasible payment plan options

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,583 Sqft
  • Laundry area
  • Dressing
  • Terrace / Balcony
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Gym
  • Swimming pool
  • Kids play area
  • Leisure & Park
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Barbeque area
  • Green surrounding
  • School & Institute
  • Community Hall
  • Fitness centre
  • Running, Jogging & Cycling track
  • Sports court
  • Spa & Sauna room

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex Modern residence Loreto with gardens and a restaurant close to golf club, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer apartments and townhouses with different layouts. The flats offer picturesque views.

The residence features landscaped gardens abd parks, a sauna and a steam bath, a swimming pool, a kids' playground, a restaurant, a parking, a cinema.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Floor-to-ceiling windows
  • Air conditioning
  • Built-in wardrobes
Advantages

Profitability - 5%

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to the international school, near the golf club, bus stops, shopping malls.

  • Burj Khalifa - 28.3 km
  • Airport - 42.6 km
  • Sea - 18.3 km
  • Palm Jumeirah - 25 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 25 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 30 minutes
Realting.com
Go