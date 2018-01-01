Residential complex Residence with around-the-clock security and a shopping mall close to the metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
from € 235,630
About the complex
We offer luminous apartments with large balconies and parking spaces.
The residence features around-the-clock security, a shopping mall, cafe and restaurants, kids' playgrounds, a garage.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located near a metro station and highways.
- Park - 5 minutes
- Forest - 5 minutes
- Kadikoy - 21 minutes
- Coast - 22 minutes
- Airport - 8 minutes
New building location
Sultanbeyli, Turkey
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
UAE, Dubai
