Residential complex Residence with around-the-clock security and a shopping mall close to the metro station, Istanbul, Turkey

Sultanbeyli, Turkey
from € 235,630
Residential complex Residence with around-the-clock security and a shopping mall close to the metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
About the complex

We offer luminous apartments with large balconies and parking spaces.

The residence features around-the-clock security, a shopping mall, cafe and restaurants, kids' playgrounds, a garage.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near a metro station and highways.

  • Park - 5 minutes
  • Forest - 5 minutes
  • Kadikoy - 21 minutes
  • Coast - 22 minutes
  • Airport - 8 minutes
Sultanbeyli, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with around-the-clock security and a shopping mall close to the metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Sultanbeyli, Turkey
from € 235,630
Residential complex Luxury apartments with terraces and private pools in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

We offer high-quality apartments and penthouses with different layouts (from two to four bedrooms). The flat have a panoramic view of the city, private terraces and swimming pools.

The residence features large green areas, a parking, a sauna, an indoor swimming pool, a Turkish bath and a spa, a fitness center and a pilates studio.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a prestigious area of the Asian part of Istanbul, close to a metro station.
Residential quarter LOFT
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 109,571
Completion date: 2022
Developer: Extra Property
Residential complex New residence Yeni Eyüp Evleri with swimming pools and green areas in a historic area, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

We offer spacious apartments with different layouts.

The residence features swimming pools, kids' playgrounds and sports grounds, green areas, Turkish baths, saunas and steam rooms, security, a gym, a parking.

Completion - January, 2023.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Metro station - 1 km
  • Tram station - 900 meters
  • City center - 10 km
  • School - 3 km
  • Shopping mall - 2 km
  • E-5 highway - 5 km
  • TEM highway - 7 km
  • Airport - 40 km
