Residential complex Apartments with a panoramic view in a new residence with a spa area and swimming pools, close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 1,471,593
About the complex
We offer apartments with panoramic views of Bosphorus, the Marmara Sea, the Princes’ Islands, and the city.
The residence consists of 5 buildings (one 22-storey and four low-rise) and features a parking and an underground garage, video surveillance, a shopping mall, restaurants and cafes, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a kids' playground, a gym, a Turkish bath and a sauna, a spa area.
Completion - December, 01, 2022.Facilities and equipment in the house
- "Smart home" system
- Appliances
The property is located on D100 highway.
- Metro station - 5 minutes
- Ferry Port - 2 km
- Marmara Sea - 8 km
New building location
