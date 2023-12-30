  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Apartments with a panoramic view in a new residence with a spa area and swimming pools, close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex Apartments with a panoramic view in a new residence with a spa area and swimming pools, close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 1,471,593
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Apartments with a panoramic view in a new residence with a spa area and swimming pools, close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
1 / 4
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer apartments with panoramic views of Bosphorus, the Marmara Sea, the Princes’ Islands, and the city.

The residence consists of 5 buildings (one 22-storey and four low-rise) and features a parking and an underground garage, video surveillance, a shopping mall, restaurants and cafes, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a kids' playground, a gym, a Turkish bath and a sauna, a spa area.

Completion - December, 01, 2022.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • "Smart home" system
  • Appliances
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located on D100 highway.

  • Metro station - 5 minutes
  • Ferry Port - 2 km
  • Marmara Sea - 8 km
New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Modern residence in a quiet area of Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex Novaya kvartira 1 1 na vtoroy beregovoy linii v Mahmutlare
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential quarter New project under construction in Alanya, Avsallar area
Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Elitnyy kompleks taunhausov pod grazhdanstvo
Toslak, Turkey
Residential complex Investicionnyy proekt v rayone Payallar - Alaniya
Akarca, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Apartments with a panoramic view in a new residence with a spa area and swimming pools, close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 1,471,593
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex New luxury investment project
Alanya, Turkey
Completion date: 2024

A new modern luxury residential complex with magnificent views and chic infrastructure will be located in one of the best areas of Alanya, in the Kestel area. The Mediterranean Sea is 700 meters from the residence. Also, a large plus is closed parking, which involves 1 parking space for each apartment.  There are 2, 3, 4-room duplex apartments, as well as duplexes with their own garden. The complex has a fenced protected area, an indoor pool, a large outdoor infinity pool throughout the territory, a garden, a fitness room, a tennis court, a gazebo for rest, a central satellite system, a generator, security cameras, automatic gates at the entrance, an inlet cipher lock, a video intercom, a sauna, steam and salt rooms, a Turkish bath, a playground, a restaurant and much more.
Residential complex Elite project in Demirtash
Demirtas, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

We are glad to present to you the Residential Complex under construction in the promising area of Demirtash – Alania. The area is relatively new, nature has not yet been touched, preserved in its original form, so Demirtash is considered a quiet and peaceful area. There are wonderful beaches, clean seawater, coniferous forests and ecologically clean nature.
Residential Project will be located in 17km. from Gazipasha Airport and 22 km. from the center of Alanya. Planning apartments for sale: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1 and 4 + 1.
The construction period of this facility: 05.2022 - 08.2023.
Residential complex Kompleks v centre Alanii pod grazhdanstvo
Alanya, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

A new project of the chic ultralux complex is located in the Hasbahce region. The complex will consist of only one block and is located on a hill from where a bewitching view of all of Alanya, the Mediterranean Sea and the Alanya Fortress opens. In total, the complex has 15 apartments with layouts 2 + 1, 3 + 1 and 4 + 1 duplexes, all with chic sea views. The main feature of the complex is the facade of the building and species characteristics. All apartments will be with a clean finish, kitchen set, sanitary equipment + all Samsung household appliances

 

End date of construction - 12/30/2023

 

The Hasbahce district is located on a hill from where a stunning panorama of Alanya and the Mediterranean Sea opens. District with low-rise buildings. In a couple of minutes by car, you can easily get to the developed infrastructure of Alanya with supermarkets, restaurants, bars, pharmacies, hospitals, banks, etc.

All duplexes of the complex fit the citizenship!

With an initial contribution of 40%, interest-free installments are available until the end of construction.

 

Object Infrastructure

Outdoor pool

Sauna

Hamam

Steam room

Gym

Billiards

Playground

Closed parking

Electrogenerator

Video surveillance 7/24

Security 7/24

Well-maintained complex territory

Realting.com
Go