Rusanj, Serbia

from €89,600

32–92 m² 4

Completion date: 2024

VAT is NOT INCLUDED IN THE QUARTER PRICE! A great opportunity to successfully invest money and get the VNZH of a European country! An excellent multifunctional residential complex is being built in the capital of Serbia, in the Bezhetskaya oblique region He will become an island of tranquility and a comfortable life for a large number of people Invest with the mind, get passive income from renting an apartment!!! In addition to residential units, the complex provides other amenities and services: shops, gyms, restaurants, cafes, playgrounds, a large number of parking spaces. Being in an environmentally friendly calm area, not far from the city center, the complex enables its residents to have a great time with their families and children. On an area of 65,000 sq.m. there is a whole residential town designed and planned for a comfortable life. Its construction uses modern high-quality building and finishing materials. Around the complex are green areas. The area of apartments is from 32-220 m2. All apartments in the house will be rented with basic clean repairs and new owners will not need to think about carrying out repair work. The apartment is perfect as an investment option, because an increasing number of people come to Serbia with tourist and not only goals. The apartment will bring good income to its owners! In addition, the apartment is great for living. Based on the purchase of the apartment, the owners will be able to receive the residence permit of Serbia. Our campaign will help you collect the necessary documents for opening an account and issuing a residence permit. We really appreciate our customers!!!