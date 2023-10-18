Frequently Asked Questions on new buildings in Serbia
Where are the most popular new residential complexes?
First in popularity are those new buildings in Serbia that are located in Belgrade. There are both completed and under construction residential complexes, for example, "Lexus". Housing is also in demand in Novi Sad and Nis.
What is the average cost of a square meter in Serbian new buildings?
Throughout the country - about 1600 euros. In Belgrade - 500 euros more expensive.
What are the main advantages of purchasing real estate from a developer in Serbia?
There are two: the possibility of obtaining a residence permit immediately after purchase (and after 3 years - permanent residence) and lower prices for housing compared to other European countries.
What is included in the package of documents required for the sale and purchase of new housing in Serbia?
You will definitely need:
- Foreign Passport.
- For residents of Serbia - so called "white cardboard" (household name registration by residence).
- Family status certificate.
- Serbian bank account number.