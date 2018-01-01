New residence in a suburb of Athens, Heraklion, Greece

  1. Realting.com
Athens, Greece
from
€310,000
;
4
About the complex

We offer an apartment with private swimming pools.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Solar panels
  • "Smart home" system
  • Alarm
  • Autonomous heat pump
  • Hidden lighting
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the green suburb of Athens - Neo Irakleio.

  • Supermarket - 270 meters
  • Kids' playground - 450 meters
  • School - 550 meters
  • Pharmacy - 300 meters
  • Park - 950 meters
New building location
Athens, Greece

