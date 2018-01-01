Greenhill residance

Tbilisi, Georgia

from €141,451

127 m² 1

Completion date: 2023

Tbilisi Gardens in Tbilisi is a unique project from developer Quadrum Global.The new building is located in the Saburtalo district, in the center of the quarter. The complex is located near Sergo Zakariadze and Mikhail Asatin streets, Vazha Pshavela Avenue, as well as 1st Vazha Pshavela Lane.The distance to the center of Tbilisi is about 8 kilometers. Metro station "Delisi" is just around the corner and nearby is a bus stop.The residential complex Gardens of Tbilisi is surrounded by many facilities that cater to families with children. There are higher, secondary, and preschool educational institutions, pharmacies, a medical clinic, supermarkets, shops, cafes, and restaurants. Within a radius of 500 meters are the hippodrome and a park. Tbilisi Gardens stands out among other new buildings with its original design. The flowing lines of the facade of the high-rise building with built-in attached premises attract the attention. The house is built according to standards adopted in New York. The frame building is lined with ventilated hinged aluminum panels. The complex will be equipped with the following: Modern technological and fire fighting equipment Water tank Emergency power generator The amenities that are available on the territory include: Landscaping of the green zone Underground parking for residents Kindergarten Swimming pool Event hall Fitness center Four elevators The available units come in the form of studios, one-, two-, three-, four and five-bedroom apartments. The size of the units ranges from 59.6 to 245 m2 . The price includes energy-efficient glazing. Each apartment has technical balconies with boilers and air conditioners installed. Reviews about the new building can be found on the forums and in social networks. On the official website, there are photos from the construction site. By calling the sales department you can get advice on mortgages and installment plans.