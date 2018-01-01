Greenhill residance

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

The Greenhill Residence residential complex is located at University Street No. 5 in the ecologically clean Saburtalo district, which is located on the outskirts of Tbilisi.Near the complex is an abundance of public transport which makes it easy to quickly reach any part of the capital. Just 300 meters from the new building is the “University” metro station. At about the same distance in the other direction is the “State University” station.

The amenities that are available on the territory of Greenhill Residence include:

  • Large supermarket
  • Shops
  • Game zones for children
  • Sports grounds with running tracks
  • Landscaped greenery with perennial shrubs and ornamental trees
  • State of the art gym
  • Underground parking for residents and guest parking next to the building

    The green frame condition, in which the apartments in the new complex are sold, includes:

  • Cement-sand floor screed
  • Walls made of concrete blocks with high acoustic characteristics
  • Decoration of balconies and terraces with high-quality tiles
  • Central heating
  • Room for air conditioning unit
  • Electrical wiring
  • Installation of pipes for heating and hot water
  • Reliable entrance doors
  • Plastic window frames with energy-saving glazing

  • The apartments in Greenhill Residence have a well-thought-out layout and a wide selection of areas, ranging from 63.6 to 159.7 square meters.

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • Individual heating
  • Parking
  • Elevator
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Business class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Frame-block
The year of construction
The year of construction
2023
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
23
New building location
Tbilisi, Georgia

