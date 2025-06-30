Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Mexico
  3. State of Mexico
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in State of Mexico, Mexico

Naucalpan de Juarez
38
Ecatepec de Morelos
27
Ciudad Lopez Mateos
25
Interlomas
22
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
289 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Valle de Bravo, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Valle de Bravo, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 368 m²
Linda Casa located in Santa María Ahuacatl.It has 209m2 of land, 368 meters built, 2 parking…
$6,96M
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Practical and simple house in the San José El Jara neighborhood in Atizapán de Zaragoza in a…
$1,50M
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Area 374 m²
House room private fractionation consisting of one or two levels consisting of:- terreno 200…
$7,03M
Leave a request
TekceTekce
3 bedroom house in Atizapan de Zaragoza, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Atizapan de Zaragoza, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 232 m²
🏡 House room for sale - excellent opportunityTerreno: 132 m²Construction: 234 m²Developed in…
$2,59M
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Tlalnepantla, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Tlalnepantla, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 196 m²
House for sale160 M2 Terreno196.54 m2 ConstructionThree -level room room: N1 Parking in fron…
$4,59M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Tlalnepantla, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Tlalnepantla, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 319 m²
House for sale in private street and super well located near schools, shopping centers and t…
$8,41M
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Metepec, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Metepec, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 244 m²
Beautiful house room that has the following characteristics:M2 of land: 160Construction m2: …
$3,19M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Huixquilucan, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Huixquilucan, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 249 m²
This beautiful house for sale, located in the exclusive Lomas de las Palmas subdivision, off…
$11,05M
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Atizapan de Zaragoza, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Atizapan de Zaragoza, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 194 m²
OPPORTUNITY VALUECommercial valueM2 of land: 120M2 of construction: 194.7Beautiful room room…
$5,89M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Pedregal de Echegaray, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Pedregal de Echegaray, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 245 m²
245.9 of construction.200.0 of land.Pretty and cozy house, it has an excellent distribution …
$3,97M
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Huizachal, Mexico
6 bedroom house
Huizachal, Mexico
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 850 m²
Casa de Casa, this incredibly beautiful in a privileged area with large wide wide ideas wide…
$1,70M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Ecatepec de Morelos, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Ecatepec de Morelos, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 168 m²
Immediate deliveryBy appointmentHouse sale, consisting of: 120 m2 of land and 169 m2 of cons…
$1,96M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 277 m²
House developed on 2 levels that have the following characteristics:-156 m2 of land-277 m2 o…
$4,40M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Ecatepec de Morelos, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Ecatepec de Morelos, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 460 m²
M2 of land: 500Construction m2: 438.16House located near the Rio de los Remedios Metro that …
$6,03M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
5 bedroom house
Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 443 m²
House for sale460.16 m2 of land443.69 m2 of constructionDuplex type housing house, developed…
$9,06M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Tlalnepantla de Baz, Mexico
5 bedroom house
Tlalnepantla de Baz, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 370 m²
We present an impressive house for sale located in Tlalnepantla that offers a unique and ver…
$4,75M
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Tultepec, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Tultepec, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
House developed in 2 levels with an area of ​​76 m2 and a 60 m2 construction.It consists of …
$979,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Valle de Chalco Solidaridad, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Valle de Chalco Solidaridad, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 342 m²
Immediate deliveryBy appointmentHouse room developed on two levels consisting of: P.B.- Gara…
$1,36M
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in San Miguel Zinacantepec, Mexico
2 bedroom house
San Miguel Zinacantepec, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
Terreno: 120 m²Construction: 134.4 m²Outstanding characteristics:Privileged location in the …
$1,65M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in San Mateo Atenco, Mexico
4 bedroom house
San Mateo Atenco, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
Beautiful house in Colonia Barrio de San Francisco.Jose Vicente Villada, San Francisco neigh…
$3,03M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Tlalnepantla, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Tlalnepantla, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 656 m²
Beautiful house located in a beautiful area of ​​Tlanepantla Edo.mex.It has 656m2 of constru…
$8,20M
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 554 m²
House for sale540 m2 of land554 m2 of constructionIt has 2 parking lots, 1 covered and 1 dis…
$14,35M
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Santiago Tlacotepec, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Santiago Tlacotepec, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 212 m²
House with 921 m2 of land, 212 m2 of contestation, house consisting of: living room, dining …
$1,77M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Tepotzotlan, Mexico
5 bedroom house
Tepotzotlan, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 417 m²
M2 of land: 898Construction m2: 417.42Immediate deliveryBy appointmentBeautiful house at the…
$7,98M
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Interlomas, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Interlomas, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 510 m²
Beautiful house in the real forest view with security 24 7 in a set of high -level houses in…
$20,50M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Chimalhuacan, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Chimalhuacan, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Nice and large house located in the San Vicente neighborhoodIt consists of 120 m2 of constru…
$1,30M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Interlomas, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Interlomas, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 620 m²
Sale: $ 21,000,000 mxn620 m of construction400 m of land4 bedrooms, 2 with dressing room and…
$21,00M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 570 m²
Beautiful semi luxurious house built in 2019, located in the exclusive Sayavedra County Zone…
$13,49M
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Atizapan de Zaragoza, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Atizapan de Zaragoza, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
House-Habitation, consists of: P.B. Make your best offer about the sale value and buy it at …
$1,93M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Atizapan de Zaragoza, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Atizapan de Zaragoza, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
HOUSE room 129 mde construction, 157 m of land, house 2 -level room consisting of:PB: living…
$1,90M
Leave a request

Properties features in State of Mexico, Mexico

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go