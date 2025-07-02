Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Ecatepec de Morelos, Mexico

3 bedroom house in Ecatepec de Morelos, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Ecatepec de Morelos, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
House for sale*Only count*145 m2 of land72 m2 of constructionHouse that consists of;- P.B: l…
$1,85M
2 bedroom house in Ecatepec de Morelos, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Ecatepec de Morelos, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 171 m²
House located in Rinconada de Aragón that has the following characteristics:52 m2 of land, 5…
$1,65M
2 bedroom house in Ecatepec de Morelos, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Ecatepec de Morelos, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 123 m²
House for sale*Only count*House sale, 123 m2 of land with 123 m2 of construction, house that…
$1,42M
2 bedroom house in Ecatepec de Morelos, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Ecatepec de Morelos, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Terreno: 64.9 M2Construction: 149.79 m2Beautiful house that has the following characteristic…
$1,34M
3 bedroom house in Ecatepec de Morelos, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Ecatepec de Morelos, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
House developed on 2 levels that have the following characteristics:93 m2 of land, 130 m2 of…
$1,49M
3 bedroom house in Ecatepec de Morelos, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Ecatepec de Morelos, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Excellent house in Faisán:It has 92m2 construction, 115 m2 of surface, has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 b…
$1,48M
2 bedroom house in Ecatepec de Morelos, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Ecatepec de Morelos, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
- Opportunity value$1,049,000.00- Commercial value$ 1,431,885M2 of land: 54.86Construction m…
$1,05M
3 bedroom house in Ecatepec de Morelos, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Ecatepec de Morelos, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 328 m²
House located near the Olympic Metro that has the following characteristics:153 m2 of land, …
$2,61M
2 bedroom house in Ecatepec de Morelos, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Ecatepec de Morelos, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
House located in Valle de Aragón that has the following characteristics:84 m2 of land, 90 m2…
$178,93M
2 bedroom house in Ecatepec de Morelos, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Ecatepec de Morelos, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Immediate deliveryBy appointmentCommercial value: $ 2,235,000Opportunity value: $ 1,788,000C…
$1,79M
3 bedroom house in Ecatepec de Morelos, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Ecatepec de Morelos, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 162 m²
Your new home awaits you! Construction: 162 m²Terreno: 137 m²Make your best offer about the …
$1,75M
3 bedroom house in Ecatepec de Morelos, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Ecatepec de Morelos, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
House for sale*Only count*120 m2 of land, 120 m2 of construction.House developed in 2 levels…
$1,67M
3 bedroom house in Ecatepec de Morelos, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Ecatepec de Morelos, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 214 m²
House developed in 2 levels in a plot of 134.93 m2 and a construction of 214.34 m2It has a k…
$1,64M
2 bedroom house in Ecatepec de Morelos, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Ecatepec de Morelos, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 137 m²
House developed with 1 parking drawer, and an excellent distribution consisting of:Living ro…
$1,61M
3 bedroom house in Ecatepec de Morelos, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Ecatepec de Morelos, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Immediate deliveryBy appointment1 -level room with 133 m2 of land, 85 m2 of construction, co…
$1,34M
5 bedroom house in Ecatepec de Morelos, Mexico
5 bedroom house
Ecatepec de Morelos, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 252 m²
140 M2 Terreno252 m2 ConstructionBeautiful 3-level house consists of: 2 parking lots, living…
$4,15M
3 bedroom house in Ecatepec de Morelos, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Ecatepec de Morelos, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 460 m²
M2 of land: 500Construction m2: 438.16House located near the Rio de los Remedios Metro that …
$6,03M
3 bedroom house in Ecatepec de Morelos, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Ecatepec de Morelos, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
3 -level room with 119.34 m2 of land, 178.11 m2 of construction, consists of: salt, dining r…
$1,36M
3 bedroom house in Ecatepec de Morelos, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Ecatepec de Morelos, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Pretty and picturesque house for sale in Col. Ciudad OrienteVery good construction, executed…
$1,85M
3 bedroom house in Ecatepec de Morelos, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Ecatepec de Morelos, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 252 m²
140 m2 of land, 252 m2 of construction.House developed in 3 levels that have the following c…
$4,15M
3 bedroom house in Ecatepec de Morelos, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Ecatepec de Morelos, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
OPPORTUNITY VALUE$ 1,507,000.00Commercial value$ 1,582,350M2 of land: 120.05Construction m2:…
$1,51M
3 bedroom house in Ecatepec de Morelos, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Ecatepec de Morelos, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
House sale, 140 m2 of land and 128 m2 of construction, house developed on 2 levels consistin…
$1,23M
Properties features in Ecatepec de Morelos, Mexico

